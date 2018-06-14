Craig is a freelance UK web consultant who built his first page for IE2.0 in 1995. Since that time he's been advocating standards, accessibility, and best-practice HTML5 techniques. He's created enterprise specifications, websites and online applications for companies and organisations including the UK Parliament, the European Parliament, the Department of Energy & Climate Change, Microsoft, and more. He's written more than 1,000 articles for SitePoint and you can find him @craigbuckler.
Craig's articles
How to Use Deno’s Built-in Tools
By Craig Buckler,
Learn to use the Deno built-in tools including a linter, test runner, script tools, and many others. We introduce each inclusion and provide usage advice.
Windows Subsystem for Linux 2: The Complete Guide
By Craig Buckler,
Learn how to install, set up, manage, and use a full Linux environment on your Windows 10 PC with Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 (WSL2).
Deno Modules: Usage, Best Practices & Node Module Imports
By Craig Buckler,
Learn how Deno modules work – the biggest change from Node.js. Find out how to use them, best practices to make your life easier, and what differs from npm.
How to Install Apache Web Server on Windows
By Craig Buckler, Michael Wanyoike,
A step-by-step guide to manually installing the Apache Web Server on Windows, with links to further reading and resources.
5 Projects to Help You Master Modern CSS
By Craig Buckler,
Master modern CSS with these project suggestions, starting with the easiest and designed to build a breadth of skill in modern techniques.
How to Debug a Node.js Application: Tips, Tricks and Tools
By Craig Buckler,
Craig Buckler presents a series of tips, tricks, techniques and tools for debugging a Node.js application.
10 Ways to Hide Elements in CSS
By Craig Buckler,
Craig Buckler presents the various CSS methods available for hiding elements on a web page, looking at how they differ and which is best when.
What Is a REST API?
By Craig Buckler,
The REST API is a key part of web infrastructure. Learn about REST and REST APIs, and how web apps communicate over HTTP like web browsers and servers do.
How to Install MySQL
By Craig Buckler,
Installing MySQL is easier than you think. Craig provides a step-by-step guide to get your database up and running in minutes.
JavaScript’s New Private Class Fields, and How to Use Them
By Craig Buckler,
Craig Buckler examines the proposed class fields feature of JavaScript, which aim to deliver simpler constructors with private and static members.
How to Apply CSS3 Transforms to Background Images
By Craig Buckler,
Craig Buckler demonstrates a neat trick for applying CSS3 transforms to background images. Rotating and skewing elements with stunning backgrounds will now be a breeze!
How to Edit Source Files Directly in Chrome
By Craig Buckler,
Learn how to edit source files within Chrome and save the result to a local file. Changes can also be applied immediately without refreshing the browser.
How to Create Printer-friendly Pages with CSS
By Craig Buckler,
Craig Buckler reviews the art of creating printer-friendly web pages with CSS, showing how to retrofit them to any site, at minimal cost, without affecting or breaking existing functionality — delighting users and raising your site above competitor sites.
10 Tools to Help You Manage Your Agile Workflows
By Craig Buckler,
Our list of the top ten tools to help web developers manage their agile workflows. Comparing the benefits, shortcomings and prices of what's in market.
An Introduction to Gulp.js
By Craig Buckler,
This article, sponsored by New Relic, provides an introduction to the automated task runner, Gulp.js, and shows how it can be used to improve page size.
Browser DevTools Secrets: Start-up, Network and Performance
By Craig Buckler,
Browser DevTools have evolved from basic JavaScript consoles to fully-integrated development and debugging environments. We'll explore their features.
How to Avoid DOM Blocking in JavaScript
By Craig Buckler,
Web performance is a hot topic. Users expect fast, OS-like application performance. Craig Buckler explains how to do as little DOM blocking possible, and covers options for when long-running tasks can’t be avoided.
XMLHttpRequest vs the Fetch API: What’s Best for Ajax in 2019?
By Craig Buckler,
Weighing up whether to keep using XMLHttpRequest vs the Fetch API's modern take? We look at the pros and cons of both options.
How to Migrate to Gulp.js 4.0
By Craig Buckler,
Learn how to migrate to Gulp.js 4.0 and update your 3.0 gulpfile.js configurations. Find out what you need to know about changes in Gulp.js functionality.
Best JavaScript Frameworks, Libraries and Tools to Use in 2019
By Craig Buckler,
Craig Buckler comes up with his list of the top JavaScript frameworks, libraries and tools, and explains when to use them.
Getting Started with Sentry.io Error Tracking
By Craig Buckler,
Writing code can be fun. Testing is another matter. Errors can still slip into the best production code. How can you detect those issues?
Develop WordPress Themes Faster with Gulp
By Craig Buckler,
WordPress theme developers need little more than a text editor and graphics package. But modern tools like Gulp can revolutionize your development workflow.
The Ultimate Beginner’s Guide to Setting Up & Running a WordPress Site
By Craig Buckler,
Craig Buckler shows you how to get a WordPress site up and running for the first time.
How to Use Gulp.js to Automate Your CSS Tasks
By Craig Buckler,
Craig Buckler demonstrates how use Gulp.js to automate CSS tasks, such as optimizing images, compiling Sass files, handling and inlining assets, automatically appending vendor prefixes, removing unused CSS selectors, minifying CSS, reporting file sizes, outputting sourcemaps and more.
20 Tips for Optimizing CSS Performance
By Craig Buckler,
Craig Buckler discusses 20 ways to optimize your CSS so that it’s faster-loading, easier to work with and more efficient, covering analysis tools, CDNs, HTTP/2, CSS3, animations and transitions, fonts, concatenation and minifying, build tools, flexbox, grid, SVG, critical CSS, and more.
The Benefits of Using CSS Grid for Web Form Layout
By Craig Buckler,
Craig Buckler discusses form layout in the age of CSS Grid, discussing the difficulties of laying out forms with floats and flexbox, and demonstrating the benefits of grid in terms of form layout, the possibilities it offers, and how and why to take a progressive enhancement approach to form layout.
7 of the Best Code Playgrounds
By Craig Buckler,
Craig Buckler lists 7 of the most popular code playgrounds tfor experimenting with your front-end code, such as CodePen and JSFiddle, along with suggestions for playing with back-end code, hosting your own code playground, and even installing an offline code playground in your own browser!
3D Transformation Functions in CSS
By Craig Buckler,
Craig Buckler shows how to add another dimension to your web pages and applications with the new 3D transformation functions and properties in CSS, covering transform, translate, rotations, scaling, perspective and more, along with z-index, browser gotchas, and ideal use cases.
How to use Media Queries in JavaScript with matchMedia
By Craig Buckler,
Craig Buckler gives you an accessible introduction to using media queries with JavaScript with matchMedia for a robust responsive design approach.
What’s New in ES2018
By Craig Buckler,
Craig looks at new features in ES2018 (ES9), including asynchronous iteration, Promise.finally(), rest/spread properties and RegEx lookbehind assertions.