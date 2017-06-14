Hosting: What are Multi-Domain and Reseller Plans?

We teamed up with SiteGround
Many web developers and agencies choose to handle hosting for their clients. This provides a number of benefits to both parties:
Of course, it may not be as practical or lucrative as you expect…
Presuming you’re willing to live with the potential risks, hosts such as SiteGround provide useful facilities to manage multiple client accounts on shared, dedicated and cloud-based hosting plans.
Most hosting plans allow you to point more than one domain at a single account. This could be as basic as the www and non-www URLs or a range of different domains used for the same site. This is often referred to as “domain parking”.
You can also purchase plans which allow you to run multiple websites from the same hosting account. For example,
http://www.mysite1.com/ resolves to a
mysite1.com folder while
http://www.mysite2.com/ resolves to
mysite2.com. Each folder contains separate sites or applications.
This type of set-up can be useful when you have a handful of smaller sites which require basic hosting. You would not want to grant a client access to that area but it may be more cost-effective than multiple accounts.
Reseller plans are designed to help developers maintain their customers websites. They can also be used by:
Services vary but you are typically allocated a large chunk of disk space. Systems such as WHM then allow you to distribute this space among a number of separate accounts which are given their own separate cPanel configuration system. You have full control over each account and the cost per site will inevitably reduce as further accounts are added.
The majority of hosts offer some level of multi-domain management. If you run a single website or application, a standard account should provide facilities to manage multiple primary domains and sub-domains.
Reseller plans are likely to appeal to SitePoint readers because we’re normally working on multiple projects. It’s a practical option since the cost rarely exceeds the total for a handful of individual hosting accounts.
Whether you choose to offer hosting to clients on a permanent basis is another matter. The temptation of a little extra profit can be quickly offset by the burden of additional support. You may find it preferable to recommend a host such as SiteGround but leave day-to-day operations to the experts!