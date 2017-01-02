A Beginner’s Guide to SvelteKit
By Erik Kückelheim,
Front-end development can be easier! Learn how Svelte and SvelteKit combine to make it easy and intuitive to build a blazing-fast, SEO-optimized web app.
By James Hibbard,
Learn about the features, the pros and the cons of the five most popular JavaScript front-end frameworks, and how to choose the one that's right for you.
By Craig Buckler,
Snowpack, webpack and Parcel bundle your JS but are hard to custom configure. Rollup.js is faster and more configurable. Learn how to set it up!
By Jack Franklin,
Learn about Svelte, a JavaScript framework that's lighter on code than React, Angular or Vue, but powerful, efficient, and really fun to use.
By Beardscript,
Start new projects faster with the right scaffolding. These ten libraries and frameworks excel at helping you bootstrap your next web project in no time.
By Akshay Kadam,
Akshay Kadam shows how to build a complete Tic Tac Toe game using Svelte, a radical new compiler that can be used to create blazing-fast web apps.
By Ahmed Bouchefra,
Ahmed Bouchefra shows how to build a simple news app using Svelte, explaining what Svelte is and how to create a Svelte project using the degit tool from npm.
By Tim Severien,
Did you suffer JavaScript overload in 2016? Tim Severien suggests two frameworks and a library that, in his opinion, you should be watching this year.