Erik Kückelheim
Self-taught developer living in Konstanz, Germany. Creator of JSchallenger.
Erik's articles
A Beginner’s Guide to SvelteKit
JavaScript
By Erik Kückelheim,
Front-end development can be easier! Learn how Svelte and SvelteKit combine to make it easy and intuitive to build a blazing-fast, SEO-optimized web app.
A Guide to Serverless Deployment with Express and MongoDB
JavaScript
By Erik Kückelheim,
Erik Kückelheim shows how to deploy a full-stack, database-driven web app without having to set up and maintain a complex multi-service infrastructure.