How to Build a Tic Tac Toe Game with Svelte
By Akshay Kadam
JavaScript
Svelte is a next generation way of building user interfaces.
While frameworks like React, Vue and Angular do the bulk of their work in the browser, Svelte takes it to the next level. It does its work when you build the app and it compiles your Svelte app to efficient vanilla JavaScript. So you get the best of both worlds. You write your code in Svelte which makes it easy to read, re-use and all the other benefits you get when you use a framework, and it makes for a blazing-fast web app as it complies down to vanilla JavaScript so that you don’t have the overhead of the JavaScript framework you’re using.
Svelte allows you to write less code. It also doesn’t use the concept of the Virtual DOM popularized by React. It instead surgically updates the DOM when the state of the app changes so the app starts fast and stays fast.
Prerequisites
For this tutorial, you need a basic knowledge of HTML, CSS and JavaScript.
You must also have installed the latest version of Node.js.
We’ll also be using
npx, which comes installed by default with Node.js.
Throughout this tutorial we’ll be using
yarn. If you don’t have
yarn already installed, install it from here.
To make sure we’re on the same page, these are the versions used in this tutorial:
- Node 12.10.0
- npx 6.11.3
- yarn 1.17.3
Getting Started with Svelte
In this tutorial, we’ll be building a Tic Tac Toe game in Svelte. By the end, you’ll be able to get up and running quickly with Svelte and get started in building your own apps in Svelte.
To get started, we must scaffold our app using degit.
degit is more or less the same as
git clone, but much quicker. You can learn more about it here.
Go ahead and make a new project by typing the following in the terminal:
$ npx degit sveltejs/template tic-tac-toe-svelte
npx lets you use the
degit command without installing it globally.
Before
npx, we would have to do the two following steps to achieve the same result:
$ npm install --global degit
$ degit sveltejs/template tic-tac-toe-svelte
Thanks to
npx, we don’t bloat our global namespace, and we always use the latest version of
degit.
degit clones the repo https://github.com/sveltejs/template into a
tic-tac-toe-svelte folder.
Go ahead into the
tic-tac-toe-svelte directory and install the dependencies by typing the following in the terminal:
$ cd tic-tac-toe-svelte
$ yarn
Now run the application by typing the following in the terminal:
$ yarn dev
Now open up the browser and go to http://localhost:5000 and you should see the following:
If you go into the
src/ folder, you’ll see two files,
App.svelte and
main.js.
main.js is the entry point of a Svelte app.
Open up the
main.js and you should see the following:
import App from './App.svelte';
const app = new App({
target: document.body,
props: {
name: 'world'
}
});
export default app;
The above file imports
App.svelte and instantiates it using a
target element. It puts the component on the DOM’s
document.body. It also passes
name props to the
App component. This prop will be accessed in
App.svelte.
Components in Svelte are written using
.svelte files which contain HTML, CSS and JavaScript. This will look familiar if youse worked with Vue.
Now open up
App.svelte and you should see the following:
<script>
export let name;
</script>
<style>
h1 {
color: purple;
}
</style>
<h1>Hello {name}!</h1>
Firstly, we have the
script tag inside, in which we have a named export called
name. This should be similar to the prop mentioned in
main.js.
Then we have a
style tag that lets us style all the elements in that particular file, which is scoped to that file only so there’s no issue of cascading.
Then, at the bottom, we have an
h1 tag, inside which we have
Hello {name}!. The
name in curly brackets will be replaced by the actual value. This is called value interpolation. That’s why
Hello world! is printed on the screen.
Basic Structure of a Svelte Component
All
.svelte files will basically have the following structure:
<script>
/* Javascript logic */
</script>
<style>
/* CSS styles */
</style>
<!-- HTML markup -->
The HTML markup will have some additional Svelte-specific syntax, but the rest is just plain HTML, CSS and JavaScript.
Making Tic Tac Toe in Svelte
Let’s get started with building our Tic Tac Toe game.
Replace
main.js with the following:
import App from './App.svelte'
const app = new App({
target: document.body,
})
export default app
We’ve basically removed the
props property from
App component instantiation.
Now replace
App.svelte with the following:
<script>
const title = "Tic Tac Toe";
</script>
<svelte:head>
<title>{title}</title>
</svelte:head>
<h1>{title}</h1>
Here, we initialize a constant variable
title with a string
Tic Tac Toe.
Then, in the markup below, we use a special Svelte syntax,
svelte:head, to set the
title property in the
head tag.
This is basically similar to doing this:
<head>
<title>Tic Tac Toe</title>
</head>
But the advantage of using the
svelte:head syntax is that the
title can be changed at runtime.
We then use the same
title property in our
h1 tag. It should now look like this:
Now create two other files in the
src/ directory named
Board.svelte and
Square.svelte.
Open
Square.svelte and paste in the following:
<script>
export let value;
</script>
<style>
.square {
flex: 1 0 25%;
width: 50px;
height: 70px;
background-color: whitesmoke;
border: 2px solid black;
margin: 5px;
padding: 5px;
font-size: 20px;
text-align: center;
}
.square:hover {
border: 2px solid red;
}
</style>
<button class="square">{value}</button>
Basically, we’re creating a button and styling it.
Now open up
Board.svelte and paste the following:
<script>
import Square from "./Square.svelte";
let squares = [null, null, null, null, null, null, null, null, null];
</script>
<style>
.board {
display: flex;
flex-wrap: wrap;
width: 300px;
}
</style>
<div class="board">
{#each squares as square, i}
<Square value={i} />
{/each}
</div>
Here we’ve imported the
Square component. We’ve also initialized the
squares array, which will contain our
X and
0’s data which is currently
null.
Each Loop in Svelte
In the HTML markup, we’ve used a special Svelte syntax for looping. This is similar to the
Array.forEach loop in vanilla JavaScript. The syntax looks like this:
{#each squares as square, i}
<Square value={i} />
{/each}
It loops over nine times, since
squares.length is equal to
9. The value of
square in the first iteration is
null, since the first item is
null and the value of
i is
0 because the index is
0 the first time. The value of
square remains
null in every iteration, since all values of the
squares array are
null currently, but the value of
i keeps incrementing from
0 to
8 as it’s the index value.
It then passes the value of
i as the
value prop to the
Square component.
It should now look like this:
Now that we have the squares in place, let’s add some logic.
Firstly, we need to display the next move, whether its
X or
0. Also, let’s make sure the squares can be clicked with
X and
0.
To do that, add the following code to
Board.svelte:
<script>
.
.
.
let xIsNext = true;
$: status = "Next Player: " + (xIsNext ? "X" : "0");
function handleClick(i) {
if (!squares[i]) {
squares[i] = xIsNext ? "X" : "0";
xIsNext = !xIsNext;
}
}
</script>
<style>
h3 {
color: red;
}
.
.
.
</style>
<h3>{status}</h3>
<div class="board">
{#each squares as square, i}
<Square value={square} handleClick={() => handleClick(i)} />
{/each}
</div>
The above code initializes a variable
xIsNext to be a boolean. This boolean will keep on toggling with respect to the next move.
If
X is the next move, then
xIsNext will be
true. If
0 is the next move, then
xIsNext will be
false. By default, it’s set to be
true.
Then we have
status variable. This is a special type of variable known as a reactive assignment. If you put a dollar ($) sign in front of it, it becomes reactive to the changes. So if
xIsNext changes again, then
status will be updated to its new value. When
xIsNext equals
true,
status will be
Next Player: X, and when
xIsNext equals
false,
status will be
Next Player: 0.
Then we pass the
value prop as
square. This will display
X or
0 depending on the content.
Then we have a
handleClick function that gets called when a square is clicked on. The
handleClick function needs to be passed to the
Square component as a prop, where it’s implemented to listen to a click. So without changing
Square.svelte, the click on the square won’t work.
Anyhow, the
handleClick function gets passed an index
i since we have to store the contents of the board in our
square array for comparison if someone won or lost or to check if it’s a draw.
The first line, which is an
if condition, is required to make sure we don’t change a square’s content if it’s already filled. If it’s already
null, only then will it enter inside the
if conditions body.
The second line checks the value of
xIsNext and if it’s
true, then it puts
X as the square’s value, and, if it’s
false, then it puts
0 as the square’s value.
Finally,
xIsNext is toggled to play the next move.
Now edit
Square.svelte as follows:
<script>
.
.
.
export let handleClick;
</script>
<style>
.
.
.
</style>
<button class="square" on:click={handleClick}>{value || ""}</button>
The only thing we added here is a named export
handleClick, and an
on:click handler on
button, which points to
handleClick. This is passed from
Board.svelte. Without the above code, the click won’t work. Also, we display the contents inside the button only if it’s not
null — that is, we only display if
X and
0 is present.
It now looks like this:
If you try clicking inside the squares, then
X and
0 will show appropriately. You can also see the status change properly as follows:
Finding a Winner
Now that we can play the game, let’s figure out how to find a winner, a loser or to check if it’s a draw.
Open up
Board.svelte and add the following:
<script>
let winner = null;
.
.
.
function handleClick(i) {
if (!squares[i]) {
squares[i] = xIsNext ? "X" : "0";
xIsNext = !xIsNext;
winner = calculateWinner(squares);
}
}
function calculateWinner(squares) {
const winningCombo = [
[0, 1, 2],
[3, 4, 5],
[6, 7, 8],
[0, 3, 6],
[1, 4, 7],
[2, 5, 8],
[0, 4, 8],
[2, 4, 6]
];
for (let i = 0; i < winningCombo.length; i++) {
const [a, b, c] = winningCombo[i];
if (squares[a] && squares[a] === squares[b] && squares[a] === squares[c])
return `Winner: ${squares[a]}`;
}
const isDraw = squares.every(square => square !== null);
return isDraw ? "It's a draw" : null;
}
</script>
.
.
.
{#if winner}
<h3>{winner}</h3>
{:else}
<h3>{status}</h3>
{/if}
<div class="board">
.
.
.
</div>
In the above code, we initialize a
winner variable which keeps track of the winner. Initially, it’s
null. Then after every click we call the
calculateWinner as you can see in
handleClick function and set its return value to
winner.
calculateWinner is a function which takes in the
squares array and decides a winner.
winningCombo is an array which determines the winning combination. To win an
X and
0 match, you need to either have a straight line vertically and horizontally or a diagonal line. The above array is a possible list of winning combinations.
In the
for loop, we check if the values inside the
squares array are in a straight line (horizontal or vertical) or diagonal line by comparing the indexes. If they are, then we declare a winner. If they aren’t, we check if all the values are filled and if it’s true, then it’s a draw, since we have no more places to play
X and
0. Otherwise, we return
null if the game is still on.
Finally, we add Svelte-specific syntax for
if...else. If
winner is not
null, display the
winner, else display the
status.
If someone wins, it should now look like this:
And if it’s a draw, it should now look like this:
Now let’s add a way to restart the game.
In the same
Board.svelte file, add the following:
<script>
.
.
.
function restartGame() {
squares = [null, null, null, null, null, null, null, null, null];
xIsNext = true;
winner = null;
}
.
.
.
</script>
.
.
.
{#if winner}
<button on:click={restartGame}>Restart Game</button>
{/if}
The above code will add a button
Restart Game to the app, which will call the
restartGame function that resets all the necessary values for a fresh start.
So if you either win a game or get a draw, you should see the following screen with the
Restart Game button:
The entire
Board.svelte file should now look like this:
<script>
import Square from "./Square.svelte";
let winner = null;
let squares = [null, null, null, null, null, null, null, null, null];
let xIsNext = true;
$: status = "Next Player: " + (xIsNext ? "X" : "0");
function restartGame() {
squares = [null, null, null, null, null, null, null, null, null];
xIsNext = true;
winner = null;
}
function handleClick(i) {
if (!squares[i]) {
squares[i] = xIsNext ? "X" : "0";
xIsNext = !xIsNext;
winner = calculateWinner(squares);
}
}
function calculateWinner(squares) {
const winningCombo = [
[0, 1, 2],
[3, 4, 5],
[6, 7, 8],
[0, 3, 6],
[1, 4, 7],
[2, 5, 8],
[0, 4, 8],
[2, 4, 6]
];
for (let i = 0; i < winningCombo.length; i++) {
const [a, b, c] = winningCombo[i];
if (squares[a] && squares[a] === squares[b] && squares[a] === squares[c])
return `Winner: ${squares[a]}`;
}
const isDraw = squares.every(square => square !== null);
return isDraw ? "It's a draw" : null;
}
</script>
<style>
h3 {
color: red;
}
.board {
display: flex;
flex-wrap: wrap;
width: 300px;
}
</style>
{#if winner}
<h3>{winner}</h3>
{:else}
<h3>{status}</h3>
{/if}
<div class="board">
{#each squares as square, i}
<Square value={square} handleClick={() => handleClick(i)} />
{/each}
</div>
{#if winner}
<button on:click={restartGame}>Restart Game</button>
{/if}
You can now build the production code by typing the following in the terminal:
$ yarn build
This will generate a
public/bundle.js file which contains optimized code ready for production.
The entire code can be found on Github.
You can find the demo of the application here.
Conclusion
In this tutorial, we’ve built a complete game using Svelte. We’ve learned a ton of things by building our Tic Tac Toe game.
Svelte is a radical new compiler that can be used to create blazing-fast web apps. It’s very different from traditional frameworks in the sense that it converts everything down to vanilla JavaScript, which is what makes it super fast.
If you’ve used frameworks like React or Vue, then picking up Svelte should be super easy. Give it a shot, and you won’t be disappointed.
This was just the tip of the iceberg, of course. Check out the official website for more awesome content and the amazing examples section, which contains a ton of examples with a REPL.
