The State of PHP MVC Frameworks in 2017
By Vlad Kobilansky,
Vlad considers the current state of PHP frameworks in 2017 - where are we? Where can we go from here? Which ones have the highest potential?
By Vlad Kobilansky,
Vlad considers the current state of PHP frameworks in 2017 - where are we? Where can we go from here? Which ones have the highest potential?
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern develops an app which uses Microsoft's Text Analytics API to recognize positive or negative sentiment in people's reviews of an Amazon product.
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta shows you how to build a Pokemon spawn location recorder app with CouchDB and the Slim Framework, wrapping it up in good security practices!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Another sourcehunt is here! This time, we're featuring conference apps, personal project managers, oauth2 helpers, and more!
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern continues where he left off in the last part, and implements liking, watchlisting and uploading of videos into his Slim application!
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern goes through the process of building a sample video search application consuming Vimeo's API, using the Slim framework. Don't change the channel!
By Younes Rafie,
Sentinel - a package to make implementing roles and authorization via ACL much easier than it used to be. Learn from Younes in this in-depth tutorial!
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern introduces API.ai, a service which allows you to tie voice control to your apps by recognizing natural language and applying callbacks to phrases
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie shows you how easy it is to build a micro application with Laravel's Lumen micro-framework. See how to build an API app for Markdown!
By Bruno Skvorc,
The survey is complete and the data has been crunched - which framework is the most popular PHP framework of 2015? Tune in to find out.
By Moshe Teutsch,
In part 2, Moshe wraps up the MVC quiz app by implementing models, mappers, controllers and views, in a SOLID manner.
By Moshe Teutsch,
In part 1 of this series on building a SOLID MVC quiz app with Slim, Moshe Teutsch bootstraps and explains the project.
By Vito Tardia,
An in depth implementation guide to building a REST API from scratch, while adhering to best practices in API design.
By Vito Tardia,
Go in depth on building a REST API from scratch, while adhering to best practices in API design. Learn how to build REST apps like a pro.