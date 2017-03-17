siteground

Your Regular WordPress Maintenance Checklist
By Adrian Try,
A well-maintained website runs like clockwork. Keep on top of your maintenance schedule with Adrian Try's WordPress Maintenance Checklist.
By Adrian Try,
A well-maintained website runs like clockwork. Keep on top of your maintenance schedule with Adrian Try's WordPress Maintenance Checklist.
By Jeff Smith,
WordPress is so easy to work with that it can be tempting to indulge in cowboy coding. Jeff Smith explains why you should use staging environments anyway.
By Craig Buckler,
Developing WordPress themes and plugins on a local server can be problematic if it doesn't match your live system. Craig discusses synchronization options.
By Adrian Try,
Having trouble deciding on a web hosting company? Overwhelmed by the options? Follow Adrian Try's checklists to discover the best one for you.
By Craig Buckler,
Despite being one of the easier Content Management Systems, WordPress can be bewildering for some users. Fortunately, the experience can be simplified.
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna introduces BEM, SMACSS and eCSS, three CSS architecture methodologies to help you write clean and maintainable CSS code.
By Jeff Smith,
It's not hard to backup or migrate your WordPress sites - there are so many amazing choices, there's no reason you can't get it done quickly and easily!
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna shows why SVG images can be great for website performance, provided you follow a few simple steps when you design and export them
By Adrian Try,
There are many factors to consider when choosing a web hosting plan. In this article, Adrian Try explains them and helps you make a decision.
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna highlights the importance of a fast-loading website and introduces five CSS performance tools to help you optimize your stylesheets.
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna introduces three HTML minification tools to automate optimization of your markup for a faster website and better user experience.
By Jeff Smith,
If you manage updates and backups for multiple WordPress sites, InfiniteWP can provide the leverage you need to be more efficient at multi-site maintenance.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig's simple tutorial is for anyone who's ever struggled to install a WordPress MySQL database using cPanel. That's everyone, right?!
By Jeff Smith,
Every business needs a website. Developers have been saying it for years, but it has never been more true. Jeff Smith explains.
By Craig Buckler,
HTTP/2 will eventually supersede HTTP/1.1. What is it? Can you use it today? Do you need to update your website? Craig Buckler provides the answers.
By Adrian Try,
For those looking to get online for the first time, web hosting can be a confusing concept. Adrian Try compares it to choosing real estate.