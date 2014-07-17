Converting Your Typographic Units with Sass
Byron shows us a neat Sass function to convert typographic units in CSS. Learn how to convert pixels into em and percentage units with the magic of Sass.
Byron shows us a neat Sass function to convert typographic units in CSS. Learn how to convert pixels into em and percentage units with the magic of Sass.
By Byron Houwens,
Byron shows us some of Sass functions built into the language and shows how you can use them to kick-start your style sheets.
By James Steinbach,
When using other people's Sass code, you might make errors when passing data to mixins and functions. James shows some techniques to avoid this problem.
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo shows us how we can responsibly use the @error directive in Sass
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo takes some of the well known centering techniques in CSS and shows us how to wrap them in Sass mixins.
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo shows us how we can got about testing a Sass function in 5 minutes or so using Sass.
By James Steinbach,
James shows us how we can generate nice typography for our responsive sites with Sass maps and functions
By Reggie Dawson,
Reggie continues our Sass Basics articles showing the basics of the control directives available.
By George Martsoukos,
George goes through the operators that are available with Sass, what they do and how to use them.
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo Giraudel talks us through units in Sass and best practices around using them.
By Dennis Gaebel,
Dennis, shows us a nice way to use Sass maps and the zip() function to make CSS shorthand nice and simple.
By Tim Severien,
Tim shows us how we can great vector graphics in CSS using advanced techniques available in Sass.
By Reggie Dawson,
Reggie shows us the basics of Sass' @function directive and how we can use it.
By Cathy Dutton,
Cathy, shows us how we can create a dynamic gradient text function for webkit browsers.
By George Martsoukos,
George introduces us to Jeet a grid system that works with Sass or Stylus that keeps the grid in the CSS and not in the markup
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo shares some extra functions we can use when using Sass maps.
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo shows us a great way that we can build a functional wrapper with functions and mixins.
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo shows us how to make a robust linear gradient Sass mixin.
By Kitty Giraudel,
In this article Hugo Giraudel discusses where we should be using multiple arguments, a list or an arglist when writing functions or mixins in Sass.
By James Steinbach,
James takes a practical look at inconsistencies between Sass 3.4 and the newly released LibSass 3.0
By James Steinbach,
James Steinbach walk us through a complex Sass mixin that will generate CSS that scales across media query breakpoints to ease development.
By James Steinbach,
James Steinbach takes a look at using Sass Maps and functions to help with managing CSS color values, with a demo you can try out.
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo looks at using Sass to automate the process of building a color palette from a single color.