Local Composer for Everyone! A Conference-Friendly Satis Setup
By Bruno Skvorc,
A tutorial on how to configure a local Satis instance for offline composer access on conferences or as packagist backups for companies - even on VMs!
By Christopher Pitt,
Composer recently went into beta and made plugin development much easier. Chris Pitt shows you how by developing an "evil" data-snooping plugin!
By Daniel Sipos,
Danny Sipos goes through the brand new process of setting up Drupal 8 with Composer, and introduces the "Drupal Packagist", a Packagist just for Drupal!
By Joseph Lowery,
In this screencast, Joe Lowery will show you how to get up and running with Composer and its companion service, Packagist and become a more efficient coder.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno wrote a quick tutorial on boxing up apps as Phar archives and distributing them as executable bins via Composer
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Skvorc compiles a list of Composer tips and tricks for efficient workflows.
By Lukas White,
Gemfury is a PaaS solution for private Composer packages (among other things). Lukas White guides you through building and hosting your own package!
By SitePoint Sponsors,
Toran, a Satis alternative, is software which enables you to have your own Packagist for Composer package management.
By Matthew Setter,
Matthew Setter covers Composer Cheatsheet - a tool specifically designed to give you the summary of all the awesomeness Composer provides