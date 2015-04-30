Level Up: Building a Brand-New Browser
By Microsoft Developers,
Microsoft evangelists and developers talk about how they're incorporating user feedback into the future of Microsoft Edge.
By Microsoft Developers,
Microsoft evangelists and developers talk about how they're incorporating user feedback into the future of Microsoft Edge.
By Microsoft Developers,
Microsoft evangelists and developers talk about what's next for EdgeHTML, Microsoft Edge's layout engine.
By Microsoft Developers,
Microsoft evangelists and developers talk about inclusive design in browser development.
By Microsoft Developers,
Microsoft evangelists and developers talk about building extensions for Microsoft Edge.
By Microsoft Developers,
Microsoft evangelists and developers talk about real-time communications with Microsoft Edge.
By Microsoft Developers,
Microsoft evangelists and developers talk about Microsoft Edge's developer tools.
By Microsoft Developers,
Microsoft tech evangelists and engineers talk about using Internet-scale data to guide product planning.
By Microsoft Developers,
By Microsoft Developers,
This article is part of a web development series from Microsoft tech evangelists and engineers on practical JavaScript learning, open source projects, and interoperability best practices including Microsoft Edge browser.
By Riza Marhaban,
Riza Marhaban addresses the myths that web developers think of Microsoft Edge
By Josh Rennert,
Microsoft's Josh Rennert explains how to create a web browser with JavaScript using EdgeHTML.
By Frank Olivier,
Microsoft's Frank Olivier explains how the Microsoft team developed an interoperable browser engine for Microsoft Edge.
By David Rousset,
Microsoft's David Rousset explains how he experimented with ECMAScript6 on babylon.js with TypeScript in Microsoft Edge
By Martin Beeby,
Microsoft's Martin Beeby outlines some simple ways to make your site rock on the modern web, and especially in Microsoft Edge
By Angela Molina,
Come watch Paula Chuchro talk and learn about the UX principles behind Microsoft Edge, as well as how we’re incorporating user feedback into the app.
By Ashraff Hathibelagal,
Ashraff Hathibelagal assesses various features and performance metrics of Microsoft's new browser, Microsoft Edge