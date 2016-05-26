Building Extensions for Microsoft Edge

This article is part of a web development series from Microsoft. Thank you for supporting the partners who make SitePoint possible.

Extensions have been the top-requested end-user feature of Microsoft Edge since we launched, and we’re excited to be previewing extensions in Edge starting with Windows Insider Preview build 1429. In this talk we’ll walk through how we’re working to build a trustworthy extensions ecosystem, while making it easy for developers to easily write interoperable extensions that enhance the browsing experience.

