Learn Remotion: Create Animated Video with HTML, CSS & React
By Chris Laughlin,
You don't need fancy video-editing software to create videos containing text, animations, colors, and shapes. Learn how to do it in React with Remotion!
By Chris Laughlin,
You don't need fancy video-editing software to create videos containing text, animations, colors, and shapes. Learn how to do it in React with Remotion!
By Simon Codrington,
Simon Codrington demonstrates how to leverage the power of the Video API to build a multi-video slider, complete with progress bar and seeking functionality
By Guilherme Muller,
Using the HTML5 video element to build a custom media player, from Learnable's Getting Started with HTML Media course.
By Lantre Barr,
Lantre Barr introduces you to the magic world of WebRTC, showing you what you can do and what are the challenges. The article also includes a demo.
By David Voyles,
Microsoft's David Voyles explains compression and DRM, including how to ingest content using a video recording tool and how to encrypt or protect the video
By David Voyles,
Microsoft's David Voyles explains the basics of working with HTML5 video, including how to use Microsoft's Azure to work with video files in the cloud
By Armando Roggio,
Armando Roggio takes a look at three cool features of HTML5 video that you may not have used before.
By Joshua Hardwick,
Joshua Hardwick digs down into the decisions you need to make when embedding online video.
By Karn Broad,
The panel discuss the UK Government’s new Design Principle site, the ongoing debate about the role of alcohol in the tech community, and a cool new HTML5 music video project put out by Microsoft to promote Internet Explorer 10.