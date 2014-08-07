Armando Roggio is an experienced director of marketing, ecommerce expert, growth hacker, web developer and writer. When he is not analyzing data or writing (code or prose), Armando is also a high school wrestling coach.
Armando's articles
HTML5 Video: Fragments, Captions, and Dynamic Thumbnails
takes a look at three cool features of HTML5 video that you may not have used before.
20 HTML Elements for Better Text Semantics
runs through 20 different HTML elements that you can use to mark up various parts of text on your web pages. Some of these might be new to you.
An Introduction to HTML Imports (Tutorial)
introduces HTML Imports, part of the Web Components spec, showing us how useful this feature will be in keeping code DRY and maintainable.
3 Great Reasons to Make Your Website Accessible
looks at some very good reasons - financial, legal, and moral - to embrace accessibility in today's market.
HTML5 Web Audio API Tutorial: Building a Virtual Synth Pad
shows us the power of HTML5's Web Audio API by taking us through the steps to build a virtual synth pad.