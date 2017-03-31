How to Host Static Sites for Free with an Automated Pipeline
By Lucero del Alba,
Learn how to host static Jamstack sites for free with an automated pipeline for deployment. We look at the process for Netlify, GitHub Pages, and many more.
By SitePoint Sponsors,
This article compares the various types of web hosting that agencies can offer to clients, discussing the pros and cons of in-house, shared and cloud hosting, and arguing why managed cloud hosting is the best option to choose.
By Adrian Try,
Having a fast site is important for your visitors and search results. How do you achieve that? Adrian Try lists the steps that will make a difference.
By Michiel Mulders,
Michiel Mulders compares Heroku and Now.sh, showing how to deploy Node apps to each service and looking at additional features like monitoring and logging.
By Adam Roberts,
A one-stop shop that’ll give you all the information you need to get started with hosting your next big project.
By Adrian Try,
Looking for quality shared hosting? SiteGround is an oft-recommended option. In this detailed SiteGround review, Adrian Try explores whether it stacks up.
By Lucero del Alba,
Lucero del Alba looks at the pros and cons of WordPress.com hosting, explaining why it's a good option for web developers.
By Lucero del Alba,
Lucero del Alba explains the differences between shared and cloud hosting, with practical tips on how to decide which is the best option for you.
By Mike Citarella,
Mike Citarella looks at the best ways to organize your email accounts and to prevent spam, offering up his own preferred solution in Bulc Club.
By Adrian Try,
Markdown promises to make your writing quicker and simpler. In this post, Adrian Try shows you how to make the most of Markdown in WordPress.
By Adrian Try,
Need to include audio in your website? WordPress makes it easy. In this walk-through, Adrian Try shows you four methods to add a playlist to your site.
By Adrian Try,
Every successful business provides exceptional customer support. In this guide, Adrian Try lists five ways you can use WordPress to support your customers.
By Jeff Smith,
Are you planning on self-hosting your website? Take a look at this article to learn about the downsides of on-premise hosting before you take the leap!
By Adrian Try,
Does an eCommerce site require a special hosting plan? In this guide Adrian Try takes you through what's needed to launch a successful online store.
By Craig Buckler,
Creating individual hosting accounts for multiple clients can be awkward for web agencies. Fortunately, many hosts provide facilities to ease the burden.
By Craig Buckler,
The term "cloud" is used in different contexts and services. Craig explains the basic concepts and the way in which it has revolutionized hosting.
By Jeff Smith,
Do you use cPanel for your hosting management? Take a look at these quick tips for getting the maximum usefulness out of your cPanel experience!
By Adrian Try,
You can do almost anything with WordPress. How can you use it for eCommerce? In this article, Adrian Try shows you two approaches you can take.
By Adrian Try,
Caching will speed up your WordPress site, but which solution should you use? In this guide, Adrian Try explains the options and helps you make a choice.
By Adrian Try,
How do you keep hackers out of your secure WordPress site? A good strategy, and constant vigilance. Adrian Try lists 40 ways you can keep your site secure.
By Adrian Try,
Who is the best hosting provider for your WordPress site? Adrian Try runs five of the best through a series of checklists so you can find out.
By Jeff Smith,
Unlimited Everything in hosting is a myth. Take a look, as we go over the things to look for in hosts who claim to offer unlimited resources to customers.
By Adrian Try,
How do normal people use WordPress in their businesses? Adrian Try catches up with Korske Ara, founder of World Photo Day, to find out.
By Adrian Try,
Björgvin Benediktsson runs an audio training business using WordPress. In this interview, Adrian Try asks about his goals, plugins and hosting.
By Adrian Try,
Every website needs a good domain name. In this article, Adrian Try takes you through the basics of choosing, registering, and making the most of yours.
By Craig Buckler,
The range of hosting options has become bewilderingly complex. Craig discusses the advantages and disadvantages of choosing a shared server option.
By Adrian Try,
The SiteGround technical support team will migrate your WordPress website for free. Adrian Try decided to take them up on the offer. Here's how it went.
By Craig Buckler,
When you're new to the world of internet hosting, figuring out all options can be tough. In this article, Craig Buckler explains the dedicated server.
By Adrian Try,
Are you ready to switch to a different web hosting provider? How do you move your WordPress site over? Adrian Try gives you the options.
By Adrian Try,
Having trouble deciding on a web hosting company? Overwhelmed by the options? Follow Adrian Try's checklists to discover the best one for you.