What Sort of Hosting Should I Choose for My Website?
By Adrian Try,
There are many factors to consider when choosing a web hosting plan. In this article, Adrian Try explains them and helps you make a decision.
By Adrian Try,
There are many factors to consider when choosing a web hosting plan. In this article, Adrian Try explains them and helps you make a decision.
By Jeff Smith,
Every business needs a website. Developers have been saying it for years, but it has never been more true. Jeff Smith explains.
By Craig Buckler,
HTTP/2 will eventually supersede HTTP/1.1. What is it? Can you use it today? Do you need to update your website? Craig Buckler provides the answers.
By Adrian Try,
For those looking to get online for the first time, web hosting can be a confusing concept. Adrian Try compares it to choosing real estate.
By Adeleye Mahmud,
Adeleye Mahmud covers some of the best known practices to help future proof your WordPress website
By Craig Buckler,
Craig Buckler looks at the best way to optimize your web hosting server and your website for better performance.
By Zack Wallace,
Zack Wallace presents ways for non-technical people to establish a presence online, from social sites to free websites and ecommerce options.
By Zack Wallace,
By default, every website is accessible to the whole planet. In this article we show you how to block entire countries, with pros, cons and code samples.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Maelstrom is Bittorrent's ambitious project which allows users to load websites via torrent magnet links - decentralized, free hosting for everyone!
By Charles Costa,
WordPress hosts are a dime a dozen, and unfortunately even for a technically savvy person, it can be difficult to differentiate between a reputable host.
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward takes a look at Platform.sh, a development and deployment SaaS for web apps with versioning, team management, and more
By Charles Costa,
Review Signal has published an extensive report discussing WordPress hosting benchmarks. In this article we've highlighted the key points and highlights.
By Chris Burgess,
Plesk 12 includes a powerful set of features for WordPress professionals called the WordPress Toolkit that you can use to harden and speed up WordPress.
By David Turnbull,
WordPress has long been top of the list for bloggers, but it does have drawbacks. David Turnbull explains why static blog generator Jekyll might be better.
By Charles Costa,
Choosing a web host can be one of the toughest decisions you make as a web development professional. In this article we discuss managed WordPress hosting.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
Learn how to force Apache to ignore cached gettext translations - the class described in this article helps you keep your translations fresh.
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
A screencast to show you how to set up WordPress hosting for a WordPress.com based site, and install WordPress on a VPS.
By Craig Buckler,
By Karn Broad,