Form Validation with PHP
By Iain Tench, Matthew Setter,
Need to collect data through a web form? Learn the basics of how to set up PHP to collect user-submitted data that you can then store or send via email.
By Daniel Schwarz,
Daniel Schwarz shows how to mark up forms using only HTML and CSS, covering new CSS3 options that make it easier to style inputs.
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
A step-by-step tutorial on how to set up basic jQuery form validation in just a few minutes, demonstrated through validation on a registration form.
By Lukas White,
Lukas White takes an in-depth look at DropzoneJS — an extremely configurable JavaScript library that takes that makes dealing with file uploads fun again.
By Kevin Yank,
Wondering how to validate input with JavaScript? Kevin Yank takes a look at what regular expressions are and what they can do for you.
By Daniel Sipos,
Continuing the series on Drupal entity validation and typed data, Danny now teaches us how to extend this system with custom constraints and violations
By Thomas Greco,
Thomas Greco takes a deeper look into Angular's ngMessages module and shows how its directives can take the pain out of displaying form validation errors.
By Thomas Greco,
Tom Greco demonstrates how to validate user input in AngularJS using Angular's recently introduced ngMessages module, which keeps your code nice and DRY.
By Christian Johansen,
Christian Johansen concludes his mini-series by discussing composed validators, how to extract data from a form element, and how to report errors.
By Christian Johansen,
Christian Johansen discusses the concept and the problems of having a tightly coupled code and how to write code that doesn't depend on the DOM.
By Collins Agbonghama,
A look at some of the easy to use form features in HTML5, to help you validate user-entered data before it reaches the server.