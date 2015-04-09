Christian is a programmer working with Oslo-based consultancy Kodemaker. He has an eclectic background, having worked with systems tuning and ops, server-side applications and JavaScript heavy frontend development. Christian is the author of "Test-Driven JavaScript Development", and he maintains several OSS projects, including the popular Sinon.JS.
Christian's articles
Immutability in React
In this article Christian Johansen gives you an example of how immutability can be used with React, the well-known library developed by Facebook.
Immutability in JavaScript
Christian Johansen covers what immutability is, how to use immutability in JavaScript, and why it's useful.
Thinking Outside the DOM: Composed Validators and Data Collection
Christian Johansen concludes his mini-series by discussing composed validators, how to extract data from a form element, and how to report errors.
Thinking Outside the DOM: Concepts and Setup
Christian Johansen discusses the concept and the problems of having a tightly coupled code and how to write code that doesn't depend on the DOM.