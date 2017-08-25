employment
-
-
Web 3
10 Ways to Keep Your Programming Skills Sharp Between Jobs
-
Web 3
3 Unexpected Signals Employers Send Before They Fire You
-
Web 19
The Software Developer's Guide to Salary Negotiation
-
Entrepreneur 3
How to Keep Your Employees and Avoid Turnover
-
Web 9 65
10 In-demand Tech Skills That Don't Involve Coding
-
Entrepreneur 3 4
How to Fire Someone Without Getting Sued or Hurting Morale
-
Programming 41
What is the Best Programming Language to Learn in 2013?
-
Entrepreneur 4
Sure, Times are Still Tough, But It’s Not All Bad