Debugging JavaScript Projects with VS Code & Chrome Debugger
By Michael Wanyoike,
Michael shows how to ditch console.log() and start debugging JavaScript like a pro, using the debugging tools in VS Code and the Chrome Debugger extension.
By Michael Wanyoike,
Michael shows how to ditch console.log() and start debugging JavaScript like a pro, using the debugging tools in VS Code and the Chrome Debugger extension.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Let's take a fresh look at Xdebug, the de-facto PHP debugger, which turned an epic 15 years old this month. A quick look at some tricks, tips, and features!
By Bruno Skvorc,
It's open source week at SitePoint, and this sourcehunt is an excellent starter, listing some amazing and diverse projects from this month and the last.
By Loai Nagati,
Load Nagati shows you 11 powerful ways to debug WordPress and PHP errors starting with the famous WP_Debug, and then covering some more advanced methods.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig Buckler takes a look at Rollbar, a service that helps development teams debug faster.
By Daniel Berman,
Daniel Berman from Zend walks you through using Z-Ray to optimize your WordPress apps hosted on Microsoft's cloud hosting - Azure.
By Daniel Berman,
Daniel Berman introduces Z-Ray - a revolutionary debugger from Zend and present in Zend Server. Check out its top 10 features!
By Miguel Ibarra Romero,
Miguel Romero demonstrates interactive debugging with PsySH - a REPL for PHP you can embed in your apps!
By Bogomil Shopov - Bogo,
UserSnap is a JS widget your clients can use to send you detailed bug reports. See how you can send PHP errors to it and improve those reports.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Here's how you get XDebug to work though PHPStorm across a Vagrant layer all the way to your PHP app. Don't let virtual machines impede your debugging!
By Matthew Setter,
Matthew Setter introduces MailCatcher, the simple SMTP server designed to catch all emails going out of your app
By Peter Nijssen,
An explanation of how to bind Sublime Text 3 with Xdebug for an optimal PHP debugging experience
By Marc Berszick,