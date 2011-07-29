4 Reasons to Use Image Processing to Optimize Website Media
By SitePoint Sponsors,
Image optimization affects site performance, and here we cover some standard approaches to image optimization and explore advanced image processing options.
By SitePoint Sponsors,
Image optimization affects site performance, and here we cover some standard approaches to image optimization and explore advanced image processing options.
By Tonino Jankov,
Tonino Jankov introduces Cloudflare, a website performance and security service, explaining how it works and how to get started using it.
By Bruno Skvorc,
What's a CDN? How do Content Delivery Networks work anyway, and what's so special about them? Which one should you choose? Come find out!
By Craig Buckler,
This tutorial takes you through the various ways you can use the Uploadcare CDN API, including responsive images, resizing and progressive image loading
By David Attard,
Are you working on making your WordPress site more secure, more efficient, and more optimized? Take a look at these 4 reasons to use a CDN for WordPress.
By Liam Boogar,
Find out how to improve your on-site search with Algolia.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig Buckler looks at the best way to optimize your web hosting server and your website for better performance.
By Doyin Faith Kasumu,
Doyin Faith Kasumu covers twelve of the best ways to speed up your WordPress website, helping you easily work on improving your overall page speed.
By Tim Carr,
Tim Carr explores image optimization and the different ways of optimizing JPEG and PNG images, which are uploaded by clients and site owners into WordPress.
By Zack Wallace,
By default, every website is accessible to the whole planet. In this article we show you how to block entire countries, with pros, cons and code samples.
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
In this article we discuss 5 good reasons why you should be using a CDN with WordPress.
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
Speed up your Wordpress website with Amazon CloudFront or RackSpace Files
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
Comparing CloudFlare and Incapsula providers of CDN and security as a service
By Vishal Biyani,
Content Delivery network ( CDN ) for faster delivery and higher availability of your content.
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,