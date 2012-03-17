PHPBot – Can a PHP Bot Help You Look up Documentation Faster?
By Bruno Skvorc,
Let's take a look at a new PHP experiment: PHPBot. An interactive PHP manual bot which returns code examples from the manual for easy copy-pasting!
By Abhimanyu Godara,
Frameworks, NLP and conversational UX will be key in the paradigm shift towards AI, messaging and chatbots. What can developers and designers do to keep up?
By Almir Bijedic,
Almir Bijedic builds a chatbot to hold daily scrum meetings via Skype. Learn to use Microsoft Bot Framework and Node to connect to multiple chat networks.
By James Hibbard,
What happens when AI meets the IoT? Will it spell disaster? Will the machines soon be taking over? Don your tin-foil hat and join James Hibbard to find out.
By Aja Frost,
They are the product of comic books and newspaper 'funny pages' but Aja is here to tell why the speech bubble is set to rule our future UIs.
By Alan Dargan,
Conversational UIs are becoming more and more common but designing them requires a whole new skillset – more scriptwriter than graphic designer.
By Ardian Haxha,
Ardian Haxa walks you through creating a bot for the Telegram Bot API. Telegram is a popular online messaging platform.
By Vinoth,
Vinoth shows you how to make a Slackbot with Sinatra. Customize your Slack experience with a slackbot that is under your command! BWAHAHHAHA!
By Taylor Brennan,
This article describes how to interact with Slack programatically using bots.
By Craig Buckler,
Human visitors are a minority group on your website. Craig discusses the 55% growth in web bot activity...
