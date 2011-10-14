Unit Test Your JavaScript Using Mocha and Chai
By Jani Hartikainen,
Jani Hartikainen gets you started with unit testing your JavaScript — an important, but often overlooked part of development — using Mocha and Chai.
By Jani Hartikainen,
Jani Hartikainen gets you started with unit testing your JavaScript — an important, but often overlooked part of development — using Mocha and Chai.
By Younes Rafie,
Take a look at this list of 8 PHP Quality Assurance tools - absolute essentials in your passion projects
By Graham Cox,
Graham Cox introduces Cucumber, a framework that runs BDD-style acceptance tests, which can be understood by non-technical people involved in a project.
By Deji Akala,
We focus on Behat now to further extend Sylius in true TDD fashion. We write stories, we test against them, and then we develop features to make them pass!
By Deji Akala,
Deji extends the core of Sylius by adding some back end features via true TDD: writing PhpSpec tests first, seeing that they fail, and then making them pass
By Deji Akala,
We look at Sylius - a fully tested and super-robuts e-commerce platform/framework, and use it to learn some proper Test Driven Development!
By Viraj Khatavkar,
Viraj demonstrates Laravel Dusk - a browser testing tool designed for testing your apps in full - including UI and JavaScript!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Let's take a look at Peridot - a testing suite with a different approach. Can we BDD test our units? Should we?
By Tim Severien,
Tim Severien discusses a wide variety of tips and tricks to build your own JavaScript library, ranging from API design to testing and documentation.
By Jani Hartikainen,
In this Sinon tutorial, Jani Hartikainen demonstrates how to make unit testing non-trival JavaScript code trivial with the help of spies, stubs and mocks.
By Bruno Skvorc,
In this introduction, Bruno Skvorc introduces BDD in Laravel by installing and using Behat and PhpSpec to develop a simple testable feature.
By Tim Evko,
Tim Evko teaches you how to use GitHub, Jasmine, Karma, and Travis to testing your JavaScript code and reduce the number of bugs in your code.
By Aleksandar Simic,