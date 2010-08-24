Create Serverless Microservices with Node.js and AWS Lambda
By Kev Zettler,
Wish you could write a web app or API without messing around with the server? Boom! Learn how to create serverless solutions with AWS Lambda.
By Lucero del Alba,
Need a cloud service but not sure where to start? Here's a broad overview of what's on offer, from big players to small, and how to choose the right one.
By Andrew Brown,
Andrew Brown introduces ExamPro, a sophisticated study platform that helps people pass cloud certification exams.
By Adam Quigley,
Adam Quigley explains the aim of the Stax Console, the experience building a serverless GraphQL API to power it, and the lessons we learned along the way.
By Claudio Ribeiro,
Cláudio Ribeiro introduces AWS Lambda, a handy way to create cron jobs when you don't have a dedicated server or computer that runs 24/7.
By Can Abacıgil,
Importing a large amount of data into Redshift is easy using the COPY command. To demonstrate this, we’ll import a publicly available dataset.
By Prosper Otemuyiwa,
In this in-depth tutorial, we'll look at all the various cloud hosting providers for PHP, and deploy the same app on ALL of them. It's really not hard!
By William Kennedy,
William Kennedy demonstrates using SQS and Shoryuken to process queued requests to a third-party API. Very useful
By Daniel Berman,
Daniel goes through the simple process of setting up a powerful LAMP stack on AWS with Zend Server, for high traffic cloud-safe web applications!
By Cathie Lunde,
Business startups use Microsoft Windows Azure or Amazon Web Services (AWS) to find the differences and benefits for their applications.
By Toby Tremayne,
DynamoDB - Amazon's Fast, Scalable NoSQL Database is out. We compare DynamoDB vs. SimpleDB and the pros & cons of each.
By Eric Stone,
In this topic, you're going to learn about Eric Stone's Automating Amazon EC2 Instance Backup and Recovery, Part 2 | Part 2.
By Eric Stone,
Tutorial on automating Amazon EC2 Instance Backup & Recovery covers scheduling snapshots with CRON, using EC2 API Tools, writing the backup scripts & scheduling.
By David Ogden,
By John Degner,
By Martin Psinas,
By John Degner,
By Gavin Miller,
By John Degner,
By Brandon Eley,
In this topic, we'll talk about Two Important Lessons from the AWS Failure, September 2011 Edition by the Interactive Director of Kelsey Advertising & Design, Brandon Eley.
By David Ogden,
By Jeff Barr,
By David Ogden,
By Louis Simoneau,
In this article, Louis Simoneau's December 10, 2010 weekly roundup technical stuff that interest him.
By Jennifer Sheahan,
By Mark Cipolla,
By Toby Tremayne,
The general idea of cloud storage is that a huge bank of computers sitting somewhere on the Internet handles the storage for all your files.