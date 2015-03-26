10 Tools to Help You Manage Your Agile Workflows
By Craig Buckler,
Our list of the top ten tools to help web developers manage their agile workflows. Comparing the benefits, shortcomings and prices of what's in market.
By Craig Buckler,
Our list of the top ten tools to help web developers manage their agile workflows. Comparing the benefits, shortcomings and prices of what's in market.
By Amanda Stockwell,
Amanda Stockwell explains Design Thinking, Lean UX, and Agile, and how to implement elements of each for your team. Each approach is meant to solve a particular problem, and elements of each may be useful, so you’ll have to find what works for your team.
By David Attard,
Having the best developers and designers on the planet is no good if they aren't on the same page. David has the tools to help you fit them together.
By Zan Kavtaskin,
Zan Kavtaskin simulates Waterfall, Kanban, and Scrum project management methodologies, and looks at the impact of 'slack'.
By M. David Green,
At the end of each sprint, the completed features that were worked on should be added to the product for the sprint demo.
By M. David Green,
velocity is how a scrum team measures the amount of work they can complete in a typical sprint. By tracking the number of story points the team can
By M. David Green,
Declaring a story to be done is a means of verifying that all of its critical aspects have been completed based on the way each team works.
By M. David Green,
There are electronic tools and services that are designed to help teams capture and manage stories as they move from one state to the next.
By M. David Green,
The sprint backlog is the set of developer stories that the team has committed to working on during the current sprint.
By M. David Green,
Stories for the development team emerge from the product owner's product backlog.
By M. David Green,
One of the most basic artifacts of scrum for web and mobile work is the story that describes a feature to be worked on.
By M. David Green,
If the daily standup is one of the most iconic rituals of scrum, the sprint retrospective may be the most representative of the agile philosophy.
By M. David Green,
A scrum team doesn't work in a vacuum. There's usually an organization that exists around scrum, and that supports the efforts of the scrum team
By M. David Green,
At the end of the sprint, everything that was worked on for the current sprint is demonstrated for the team, the product owner, and observers.
By M. David Green,
In this article, we will talk about Daily Standup, the objective, and the benefits from using it.
By M. David Green,
In this article, you will learn what is Sprint Planning. Sprint planning is hosted by the scrum master, but the person responsible for most of the content that goes into a sprint planning is the product owner.
By M. David Green,
In this article, you will learn about Scrum Rituals. Each ritual is a face-to-face gathering in real time, which takes people away from the work they’re doing, and offers them the opportunity to have targeted communication with each other about the context of that work.
By M. David Green,
In this article, we will talk about Product Owner. A product owner usually belongs to a department such as Product or Customer Support, and spends time working with customers.
By M. David Green,
In this chapter, we’ll go over the critical roles of scrum master, product owner, and team member.
By M. David Green,
In this article, you will learn why you shoul choose scrum for web and mobile developement. Scrum offers a team-based approach to project work that allows a product development process to benefit from iterative self-reflection.
By M. David Green,
Scrum is one of several techniques for managing product development organizations, lumped under the broad category of agile software development.
By Sergey Laptick,
You've heard of the Kanban methodology, but why should you use it over more popular software development approaches like SCRUM? Sergey Laptick explains.
By M. David Green,
Sometimes unexpected bugs threaten to get in the way of your current sprint. Agile expert M. David Green suggests four strategies for dealing with them.
By M. David Green,
The following is a short extract from our recent book, Scrum: Novice to Ninja, available for free to SitePoint Premium members.
By SitePoint Offers,
By M. David Green,
Agile development expert M. David Green discusses the benefits of managing your development project using scrum.
By SitePoint Offers,
New year, new career? This eduCBA project management and quality management course bundle will help make it happen. Get it at SitePoint Shop
By Tim Evko,
Tim Evko explores the history of agile and explains how and why you should make the process a central part of your development workflow.
By Tim Evko,
Tim Evko draws on an infographic from JIRA creator Atlassian to explain what sets agile, release-ready teams apart.
By M. David Green,
A look at the similarities and differences between Scrum and Kanban, to help Agile teams decide which approach best suits their needs.