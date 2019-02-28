Amanda Stockwell is President of Stockwell Strategy, a UX research practice focused on lean research methods and integrating user knowledge with business goals to create holistic product strategies for businesses large and small. She has a human factors background and an engineering degree from Tufts University, and frequently writes and speaks about her professional experiences.
Amanda's article
Working with Design Thinking, Lean and Agile
Design & UX
By Amanda Stockwell,
Amanda Stockwell explains Design Thinking, Lean UX, and Agile, and how to implement elements of each for your team. Each approach is meant to solve a particular problem, and elements of each may be useful, so you’ll have to find what works for your team.