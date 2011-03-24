Points of Confusion in Agile
By M. David Green,
M. David Green explores the confusion that can arise in agile methodology when story points and velocity are not used for their intended purpose.
By M. David Green,
After working in the Agile methodology for a while, the usefulness of retrospectives may be questioned. Let's look at why retrospectives are important.
By M. David Green,
It's common for software teams to pay lip service to an agile process while undermining agile in practice. I call these behaviors "process smells."
By M. David Green,
If you're new to scrum, the idea of using agile points to estimate seems confusing and arbitrary. Why not just use hours? In fact, points are more accurate.
By M. David Green,
Agile sprints share some features in common with a waterfall development cycle, but reducing sprints to mini waterfalls is destructive for an agile team.
By M. David Green,
Teams that are new to agile estimation make several common mistakes that can cripple their effectiveness in the long term.
By M. David Green,
It's common for new teams to struggle with estimation. These three estimation techniques for agile teams can help ease the transition.
By M. David Green,
In many companies, managers also serve as scrum masters. But a manager's duties fundamentally conflict with those of a scrum master.
By M. David Green,
Handled properly, daily standups can increase productivity and transparency. But the ritual can become a problem. Here are ways to avoid standup pitfalls
By David Shirey,
Following a previous project management article, this article looks more closely at Scrum, hopefully enticing you to start using it to manage your projects.
By Adam Fitzgerald,