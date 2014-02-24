Ruby’s Pathname API

Ruby’s standard library is a treasure trove of useful classes, and the Pathname class is certainly one of them. Introduced in Ruby 1.9, Pathname represents a path on the file system, providing convenient access to functionality that is otherwise scattered across a handful of other classes like File , FileTest , and Dir .

Now that the life of Ruby 1.8 has officially come to an end, and 1.9 is nearing its fifth birthday, it’s high time to drop the legacy support and embrace the elegance and ease of use Pathname has to offer.

To show why Pathname was a much needed addition, let’s consider the more traditional way of manipulating path information. This is how we did things in the 1.8 days:

CONFIG_PATH = File.join(File.dirname(__FILE__), '..', 'config.yml')

Notice the use of class methods, a rare sight in a language where everything is an object. But what’s the alternative? The object-oriented thing-to-do would be to move the functionality closer to the data on which it operates. In this case, we’re simply manipulating strings, but it doesn’t really make sense to add join and dirname to String . A string is a far too generic a data type for such specific functionality.

Enter Pathname :

CONFIG_PATH = Pathname.new(__FILE__).dirname.join('..', 'config.yml')

By wrapping the string in a Pathname object, we get a clean API for manipulating the path. This code already looks a lot more like idiomatic Ruby. An important difference from Ruby’s vanilla strings is that Pathname instances are immutable. There are no methods that change the Pathname instance itself. Instead, all methods like dirname , join or basename return a new Pathname instance, leaving the existing instance unchanged.

The Pathname API

Methods on Pathname fall roughly into one of two categories: Either they simply manipulate the path string without accessing the file system, or they call out to the operating system to perform checks and operations on the file or directory itself. For the full list of eighty-something methods, you can check out the official Pathname API documentation. It’s worth noting that the docs are also available from a terminal through ri Pathname , or in irb with help 'Pathname' .

Let’s look at some methods you might find useful.

File Type and Permission Checks

pn = Pathname.new('/usr/bin/ruby') pn.file? # => true pn.directory? # => false pn.absolute? # => true pn.relative? # => false pn.executable? # => true pn.readable? # => true pn.writable? # => false pn.root? # => false

Most of these correspond with methods on FileTest

File System Navigation and Querying

pn = Pathname.getwd # current working directory pn.children # => [ #<Pathname...>, ... ] pn.each_child {|ch| ... } pn = pn.parent Pathname.glob('**/*.rb') # like Dir['**/*.rb'] but returns Pathnames

Pathname Manipulation

pn = Pathname.new('lib/mylib/awesome.rb') pn.dirname # => #<Pathname:lib/mylib> pn.basename # => #<Pathname:awesome.rb> pn.extname # => ".rb" pn.expand_path('/home/arne') # => #<Pathname:/home/arne/lib/mylib/awesome.rb>

Working with the Actual File

pn = Pathname.new(ENV['HOME']).join('.bashrc') pn.size pn.read pn.open {|io| ... } pn.each_line {|line| ... } pn.rename('/tmp/foo') pn.delete

Pathname() and to_path

There are two ways to create Pathname instances: through explicit construction as above, or through the Pathname() conversion method. While capitalized identifiers are typically reserved for classes and constants, Ruby has a number of built-in methods for converting arbitrary values to a specific type, named after the classes they convert to.

Array(1) # => [1] Array(nil) # => [] Array([1,2]) # => [1,2] String(7) # => "7" URI("http://example.com") # => #<URI::HTTP:0x1c0e URL:http://example.com>

These go hand in hand with a number of conversion hooks that objects can implement, like to_ary or to_str . Likewise, objects can implement to_path to indicate how they can be converted to a pathname. The pathname constructor is implemented in C for efficiency, but it would roughly translate to Ruby like this:

class Pathname def initialize(path) path = path.to_path if path.respond_to? :to_path @path = String(path) end end

Say you are writing some scripts to help you manage your music collection. An AudioFile might look like this:

class AudioFile def initialize(path) @path = path end def to_path @path end # ... end

Many built-in methods will wrap their file name arguments in a call to Pathname() , so you can pass in your AudioFile instance just the same.

af = AudioFile.new('...') File.open(af) do |io| #... end

When writing library code, reuse this pattern for maximum flexibility:

def read_configuration(config_file) parse_configuration(Pathname(config_file).read) end

Now the caller of this code can pass in as config_file

a string

a Pathname

an object that responds to to_path

any object that can be converted with String()

Building a Music Collection Browser

To show how powerful and intuitive working with Pathname is, we’ll write a little API for browsing our music collection. The files are organized with songs grouped in directories per album, which are again grouped per artist. For example: ~/Music/Arsenal/Oyebo Soul/09_How Come.flacc .

We’re aiming for an easy to use API that looks like this:

mc = MusicCollection.new('~/Music') # => #<MusicCollection 'Music'> mc.artists.first # => #<Artist 'Arsenal'> mc.artists.first.albums.first # => #<Album 'Oyebo Soul'> mc.songs.count # => 120 mc.songs.first.path # => #<Pathname: ...> mc.songs.first.play

The Song class is essentially our AudioFile class from above:

class Song attr_reader :path alias to_path path def initialize(path) @path = Pathname(path).expand_path end def name String(path.basename(path.extname)) end def play(options = {}) exec(options.fetch(:player, 'mplayer'), String(path)) # OS X users can use player: '/usr/bin/afplay' end end

We immediately call expand_path to normalize our input. This will expand ~ into the user’s home directory, and will resolve any relative file names (like . and .. ). This way, we are sure to have an absolute file name.

Now we need to add classes for Album , Artist , and, finally, the MusicCollection itself. Since all of these are wrapper classes around a Pathname , we can pull the common plumbing into a base class.

class PathnameWrapper attr_reader :path alias to_path path def initialize(path) @path = Pathname(path).expand_path end def name # ... end def to_s # ... end end class Song < PathnameWrapper def play # ... end end

Now we can add an Album and provide navigation methods back and forth. We will also add files and directories helpers to our base class, along with a to_proc class method. When passing in an object as a block with & , Ruby will use to_proc to find an implementation for the block. This way we get shorthand for typecasting all elements of a collection.

class PathnameWrapper # ... def directories path.children.select(&:directory?) end def files path.children.select(&:file?) end def self.to_proc ->(path) { new(path) } end end class Album < PathnameWrapper EXTENSIONS = %w[.flacc .m4a .mp3 .ogg .wav] def songs files.select do |file| EXTENSIONS.any? {|ext| ext == file.extname } end.map(&Song) end end class Song < PathnameWrapper # ... def album Album.new(path.dirname) end end

To wrap things up we introduce Artist and MusicCollection .

class MusicCollection < PathnameWrapper def artists directories.map(&Artist) end def albums artists.flat_map(&:albums) end def songs albums.flat_map(&:songs) end end class Artist < PathnameWrapper def albums directories.map(&Album) end end class Album < PathnameWrapper # ... def artist Artist.new(path.dirname) end end class Song < PathnameWrapper # ... def artist album.artist end end

Now we can browse back and forth between songs, albums, and artists.