Simon's articles
Foundation 6: The New Menu Component
The Foundation framework has overhauled its menu components into a single, powerful component. Simon looks at the different options available in Foundation 6.
What’s New in Foundation 6?
Zurb's popular Foundation framework has been overhauled and improved. Simon Codrington looks at what's new and what features have been improved.
Intuitive Scrolling Interfaces with CSS Scroll Snap Points
The CSS Scroll Snap Points spec is gaining more and more browser support and the standard has been refined. Simon breaks down the properties with examples.
Using the Battery Status API to Optimize Your Development
Simon presents the Battery Status API, used for determining the battery levels of an end user's device and tailoring your app to optimize performance.
Creating an Interactive Video Showcase with the Video API
Simon Codrington demonstrates how to leverage the power of the Video API to build a multi-video slider, complete with progress bar and seeking functionality
Using HTML5’s Native Drag and Drop API
Simon Codrington examines the different methods and properties associated with native Drag and Drop, which has increasingly better browser support.
Object Orientated Development with WordPress
In this tutorial, Simon Codrington takes a look at Object Orientated design and how you can use it in practical applications when developing for WordPress.
Creating Scroll-based Animations using jQuery and CSS3
Simon Codrington explains how to use jQuery and CSS3 to add scroll-based animations to your site and thereby offer your users a more engaging experience.
Building Great Mobile Menus for Your Website
Simon Codrington looks at techniques and advice on how to create menus in your website project that are optimized for usage on mobile devices.
Using jQuery Interactions in Your WordPress Admin
In this article, Simon Codrington explores the jQuery Interactions libraries and shows you how to add dragable, dropable and sortable areas in your plugins.
Processing Payments with Gravity Forms
We show you how to use Gravity Forms with the PayPal Payments Standard Add-On to create custom forms to handle payments on your WordPress website.
Custom Shortcodes for WordPress
In this article, we show you how to create your own custom shortcodes for WordPress to allow users to add dynamic and complex functionality to their website.
Customized WordPress Administration Filters
This article will outline what you need to know about WordPress Administration Filters, including what's available via the posts administration screen.
Extending Post Columns in Your Admin Areas
This tutorial will outline how to extend the WordPress administration screens for your post types by customizing what columns of information are displayed.
Extending WordPress Taxonomies
While the standard WordPress taxonomies are fine, you may need additional ways to group content together in a logical manner. We show you how to do this.
How to Create Your Own Custom WordPress Taxonomies
This tutorial will help outline all that you need to know about WordPress taxonomies including a step-by-step process to create your own custom taxonomies.