Currently a math student, Jérémy is a passionate guy who is interested in many fields, particularly in the high tech world for which he covers the news everyday on some blogs, and web development which takes much of his free time. He loves learning new things and sharing his knowledge with others.
Jérémy's articles
Using wp-config to Customize WordPress
In this article, we will take a look at the wp-config.php file in order to know what it is, what it contains, and what we can (and must not!) do with it.
What are WordPress MU-Plugins?
A 'must-use plugin' (also known as 'MU-Plugins') is a WordPress plugin that resides in /wp-content/mu-plugins and will always be activated by default.
A Guide to Updating WordPress, Plugins and Themes
In this article we cover why updating WordPress is so important, as well ways to configure the updating options built into WordPress itself.
Including JavaScript in Plugins or Themes, the Right Way
WordPress provides us with several tools for including JavaScript properly, only when they are needed. This article covers the right way to do this.
Unleash the Power of the WordPress Shortcode API
Learn how to use the WordPress Shortcode API to: create your own shortcodes, use classic and unnamed attributes and also how to handle content.
Adding a Media Button to the WordPress Content Editor
In this tutorial, we will review how to add a media button to the WordPress content editor and how to use it to insert some text set by the user.