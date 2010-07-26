Formerly a developer in the corporate world, HAWK (known as Sarah by her mother) said goodbye to the code and succumbed to the lure of social media to become the Community Manager for the SitePoint network. Now Hawk is working with Discourse to build their product and community.
Sarah's articles
Communities as Consumers
By Sarah Hawk,
Thanks for Banning Me
By Sarah Hawk,
Tell us what you want to learn, take a stupid photo and (hopefully) WIN!
By Sarah Hawk,
Thinking Web: Voices of the Community
By Sarah Hawk,
The inside of the book, Thinking Web: Voices of the Community, by the author, Sarah Hawk.
Thinking Web: Voices of the Community
By Sarah Hawk,
Early in 2010 a forum staff member suggested to me that we do something to tap into the vast wealth of knowledge lying dormant in the SitePoint community. The answer was obvious – a collaborative book; Thinking Web: Voices of the Community.
Everything In Moderation – Even Moderators
By Sarah Hawk,
Rules of Engagement
By Sarah Hawk,
Timely: When More Than Time is of the Essence
By Sarah Hawk,
Become a Great Online Community Member
By Sarah Hawk,
Streamlining, Broadcasting and Fundraising
By Sarah Hawk,
A New Year for the SitePoint Community
By Sarah Hawk,
Nothing But Community
By Sarah Hawk,
Forget Web Development – We’re All About Holiday Snaps
By Sarah Hawk,
The Great Holiday Photography Competition
By Sarah Hawk,
Geeks and Sport: They Don’t Have to be Mutually Exclusive
By Sarah Hawk,
Dealing With Writer’s Block
By Sarah Hawk,
Social Media and Our Community
By Sarah Hawk,
Take Our Reader Survey and Win an iPad!
By Sarah Hawk,
Rolling Out The Cyber Red Carpet
By Sarah Hawk,
Learning From Failure
By Sarah Hawk,
The Community Book and Other Interesting Topics
By Sarah Hawk,
It’s All About Breasts, Baby.
By Sarah Hawk,
Pizza, Beer and PHP on Microsoft Web Platform
By Sarah Hawk,
Important People With Things to Say
By Sarah Hawk,
It’s Official – We Have T-Shirts!
By Sarah Hawk,
I Love a Good Challenge
By Sarah Hawk,
Using Photos as Inspiration
By Sarah Hawk,
Would You Trust Someone Else With Your Job?
By Sarah Hawk,
The People Behind SitePoint
By Sarah Hawk,
I
By Sarah Hawk,