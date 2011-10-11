Name That Pic

Web By Sarah Hawk, May 31, 2012

The winning entry from Facebook was “Ohh man, this isn’t the furry party?” You can see the rest of the entries here. The best two entries (in my opinion) will win themselves digital copies of HTML5 & CSS3 For The Real World. Don’t forget to include your email address when you register to comment (so I can contact you if you win – it won’t be used for any other purpose).