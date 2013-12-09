Build a Sinatra API Using TDD, Heroku, and Continuous Integration with Travis

This post was inspired by this brilliant video, where Konstantin Haase, the maintainer of Sinatra builds a fully working app and deploys it on Heroku with tests on Travis (where he works).

I decided to do a similar example that walks through each step of building an API service that demonstrates a typical Sinatra development cycle workflow – write your tests, write your code, push the code to GitHub, and check it works when deployed to Heroku with continuous integration on Travis.

The post will go from start to finish and cover the following:

Writing tests using MiniTest

Building a Sinatra API that returns information in JSON format

Using Bundler to manage dependencies

Using Git to manage version control

Hosting Code on GitHub

Deploying and host the site on Heroku

Performing Continuous Integration with Travis CI

Define the Problem

The application I want to build is called Number Cruncher. It will return information about numbers, such as its factors, whether it is odd or even, and if it’s prime.

The first thing I want to do is monkey-patch the Integer class to add a method that returns the factors of a number as an array. I also want to add a prime? method to test if a number is prime. Once I’ve done this, I’ll use Sinatra to provide an API that will return information about a number in JSON format.

Number Cruncher is running live on Heroku

You can see the Continuous Integration tests running on Travis

The code is on GitHub

Testing

Before we write any code, we should write some tests that cover the description above. First of all, create a file called ‘number_cruncher.rb’ and another called ‘test.rb’. Then add the following MiniTest setup code to ‘test.rb’:

ENV['RACK_ENV'] = 'test' require 'minitest/autorun' require 'rack/test' require_relative 'number_cruncher.rb' include Rack::Test::Methods def app Sinatra::Application end

Now, we’ll write a spec to test some of the features described above. Add the following code to the bottom of ‘test.rb’:

describe "Number Cruncher" do it "should return the factors of 6" do 6.factors.must_equal [1,2,3,6] end it "should say that 2 is prime" do assert 2.prime? end it "should say that 10 is not prime" do refute 10.prime? end it "should return json" do get '/6' last_response.headers['Content-Type'].must_equal 'application/json;charset=utf-8' end it "should return the correct info about 6 as json" do get '/6' six_info = { number: 6, factors: 6.factors, odd: 6.odd?, even: 6.even?, prime: 6.prime? } six_info.to_json.must_equal last_response.body end end

The first test is for the factors method that I plan to add to the Integer class. We check to see that if the integer 6 calls the factors method followed by if the factors of 6 are returned as an array.

Next, test the prime? method that will also be added to the Integer class. First of all, check to see if 2 returns true and then if 10 returns false .

The last two tests are specific to the API. The fourth test checks to see if the app is returning JSON. This is done by performing a get request with ‘6’ as a parameter. The last_response.headers are checked for a content-type of ‘application/json;charset=utf-8’. In the last test, we check that the correct info is returned by comparing a JSON string to the last_response.body method.

To run our tests, enter the following in a terminal prompt:

$ ruby test.rb

This produces the following output:

# Running: EEEEE Finished in 0.008729s, 572.8333 runs/s, 0.0000 assertions/s. 5 runs, 0 assertions, 0 failures, 5 errors, 0 skips

All five of our tests produce errors, which is expected since we haven’t written any code yet. Let’s see if we can get those tests passing.

Number Cruncher Code

Start by adding the factors and prime? methods to the Integer class. Add the following code to ‘number_cruncher.rb’:

class Integer def factors square_root = self**0.5 (1..square_root).map{ |n| [n,self/n] if self/n*n == self }.compact.flatten.sort end def prime? self.factors.size == 2 ? true : false end end

Try running the tests again.

$ ruby test.rb

This produces the following output:

5 runs, 3 assertions, 0 failures, 2 errors, 0 skips

That’s better – our first three tests pass, but the last two still fail, because we haven’t implemented the API yet. We’ll use Sinatra to do this. This involves requiring the sinatra and json gems, so add the following to ‘number_cruncher.rb’:

require 'sinatra' require 'json'

We will also need a route that people can use to acess the API. This is a simple GET request that accepts the a number as a parameter. It will return information about the number:

get '/:number' do content_type :json number = params[:number].to_i { number: number, factors: number.factors, odd: number.odd?, even: number.even?, prime: number.prime? }.to_json end

First, change the content type to JSON using the handy content_type helper method that Sinatra provides. Then grab the number from the params hash and convert it to an integer (everything entered in the route is a string). Then create a hash of information about the number including its factors. The hash includes if the number is odd or even and whether it is prime using our new Integer methods. The hash is converted to JSON using the to_json method provided by the json gem. Because this is the last line of the route handler, it will be returned automatically.

Let’s run the tests again:

$ ruby test.rb

This time, we get the following output:

5 runs, 5 assertions, 0 failures, 0 errors, 0 skips

That’s great, our code works! We can run it through it’s paces by checking out some facts about the fifth Fermat number using curl. First, start a server:

$ ruby number_cruncher.rb

Now, open another terminal window and enter:

$ curl http://localhost:4567/4294967297

This gives us the following information, which backs up what Euler found out in 1732:

{"number":4294967297,"factors":[1,641,6700417,4294967297],"odd":true,"even":false,"prime":false}

Version Control with Git

It’s always useful to keep your code under version control. Git is virtually ubiquitous in the Ruby community and for good reason (it’s awesome!). First, make sure that Git is installed on your system, then run the following commands:

$git init

This should give you a message similar to the one below:

Initialized empty Git repository in /path/to/number cruncher/.git/

Use the add . command to add all the files in the directory:.

git add . git commit -m 'initial commit'

You’ll get a message similar to the one below, detailing which files have been changed:

[master (root-commit) 6674d0c] initial commit 2 files changed, 56 insertions(+) create mode 100644 number_cruncher.rb create mode 100644 test.rb

Since we are using Git for our version control, it makes sense to host our code on GitHub. If you haven’t created an account, then head over there and set one up. There is a useful gem called ‘hub’ for interacting with GitHub via the terminal. To install it just enter the following to a terminal:

$ gem install hub

Now you should be able to create a new repository for you code using the following command:

$ hub create number_cruncher

This should give you the following output:

Updating origin created repository: daz4126/number_cruncher

Push the code to our new GitHub repository, which is done like so:

$ git push origin master

If all goes to plan, you’ll see something similar to the following output:

Counting objects: 4, done. Delta compression using up to 4 threads. Compressing objects: 100% (4/4), done. Writing objects: 100% (4/4), 914 bytes, done. Total 4 (delta 0), reused 0 (delta 0) To git@github.com:daz4126/number_cruncher.git * [new branch] master -> master

Bundler

Next we’re using Bundler to manage our dependencies. This involves creating a file called ‘Gemfile’ that contains the following code:

source 'https://rubygems.org' gem "sinatra" gem "json" gem "rack-test", :group => :test

To use Bundler, use the following command in the terminal:

$ bundle install

You should see the following information as Bundler gets and installs all the necessary gems:

Fetching gem metadata from https://rubygems.org/........... Fetching gem metadata from https://rubygems.org/.. Resolving dependencies... Using json (1.8.0) Using rack (1.5.2) Using rack-protection (1.5.0) Using rack-test (0.6.2) Using tilt (1.4.1) Using sinatra (1.4.3) Using bundler (1.3.5) Your bundle is complete! Use `bundle show [gemname]` to see where a bundled gem is installed.

Since we’ve made some changes to our code, we need to add and commit these to git before pushing the updated code to GitHub. This is easily achieved with the following three commands in the terminal:

$ git add . $ git commit -m 'Added Gemfile and bundled gems' $ git push origin master

Deploy to Heroku

Now it’s time to deploy our code to a live server using the Heroku service. For this, we will need to create a “rackup” file. Create a file called ‘config.ru’ that contains the following code:

require './number_cruncher' run Sinatra::Application

To test that this works, run the command that Heroku will use in a terminal:

$ bundle exec rackup

This has the effect of starting a server, and you’ll see some output similar to that shown below:

[2013-08-29 13:27:36] INFO WEBrick 1.3.1 [2013-08-29 13:27:36] INFO ruby 2.0.0 (2013-06-27) [i686-linux] [2013-08-29 13:27:36] INFO WEBrick::HTTPServer#start: pid=4188 port=9292

Once again, we have made some changes to the code, so do the add, commit and push dance with Git:

$ git add . $ git commit -m 'Added config.ru' $ git push origin master

Now it’s time to create the app in Heroku. If you haven’t created an account, then head over there and get one. You also need to make sure that you have the Heroku toolbelt installed. Once that is done, enter the following command in a terminal:

$ heroku create

Git is used to deploy code to Heroku using push , like so:

$ git push heroku master

If all goes well, you’ll see something similar to the output below:

Creating number-cruncher... done, stack is cedar http://number-cruncher.herokuapp.com/ | git@heroku.com:number-cruncher.git Git remote heroku added

Make a note of the URL created for your app and then test it out by paying it a visit, with your favorite number as a parameter:

http://number-cruncher.herokuapp.com/10

Continuous Integration with Travis

Continuous Integration is the practice of running tests on one centralized repository of code. Travis provides this service by running tests on the code in a GitHub repository every time the code is pushed to GitHub. This means that you can always check on the status of your code. You can even configure it to deploy your code once a build is successful!

To get started, install the travis gem:

$ gem install travis

You also need to sign in to Travis using your GitHub account.

Travis works by running a rake task, so create a file called ‘Rakefile’ that contains the following code:

task(:default) { require_relative 'test' }

This basically tells it to run the ‘test.rb’ file when the Rakefile is run. You can test if this works by entering the following into a terminal:

$ rake

You’ll see the same output as when we run our tests:

Run options: --seed 58513 # Running tests: ..... Finished tests in 0.092591s, 54.0009 tests/s, 54.0009 assertions/s. 5 tests, 5 assertions, 0 failures, 0 errors, 0 skips

You also need to add ‘rake’ to our Gemfile, edit it to look like the following:

source 'https://rubygems.org' ruby '2.0.0' gem "sinatra" gem "json" group :test do gem "rack-test" gem "rake" end

You need to run bundle install again, since we’ve changed our Gemfile:

$ bundle install

Now, we are ready to set up Travis for our project. This is done by entering the following command in a terminal:

$ travis init ruby --rvm 2.0.0

This produces the following output:

repository not known to Travis CI (or no access?) triggering sync: ........ done .travis.yml file created! daz4126/number_cruncher: enabled :)

A file called ‘.travis.yml’ will be created that contains information about our app. A build on Travis is initialized when you push to your Github account, so do that now:

$ git add . $ git commit -m 'Created a Rakefile and set up Travis' $ git push origin master

To check the status of the build, run the following command in a terminal:

$ travis show

Travis can take a while to run a build, so you might get a message like the following:

no build yet for daz4126/Sinatra-API

But be patient, make a cup of tea, then come back and try again:

$ travis show

Hopefully, this time you get confirmation that the build has passed successfully:

Job #1.1: Created a Rakefile and set up Travis State: passed Type: push Branch: master Compare URL: https://github.com/daz4126/number_cruncher/compare/4f55d5f9cd32...86c181d96f5d Duration: 30 sec Started: 2013-09-28 18:22:56 Finished: 2013-09-28 18:23:26 Allow Failure: false Config: rvm: 2.0.0

You’ll also get a nice email from the lovely folks at Travis to confirm the successful build.

That’s All Folks!

We’ve come to the end of this tutorial where we completed a full development cycle that can be repeated every time we want to add a new piece of code: Write tests, write code, commit changes to Git, push code to GitHub, test code using Travis, and deploy to Heroku. Rinse and repeat.

I hope you found it useful. I would love to hear any feedback about your own workflow in the comments below.