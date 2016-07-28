Designer, writer, mentor. Founder of UX Tricks.
Daniel's articles
25 Sublime Sites to Download Free Stock Images in 2017
By Daniel Schwarz,
All designers need a healthy supply of captivating stock photography to use in their day-to-day work, Daniel lists 25 websites to find free stock images.
4 Examples of Invisible UI to Boost UX Behind the Scenes
By Daniel Schwarz,
Invisible UI is shaping the future of UX, but it might not be what you think it is. Daniel Schwarz shows us 4 examples and explains why they work so well.
Why Prototyping with Adobe XD is the Most-Complete Design Solution
By Daniel Schwarz,
In this tutorial, Daniel teaches us about designing and prototyping with Adobe XD, and explains why it might be the most complete design tool yet.
IDEO Font Map: A Faster Way to Find the Best Google Fonts
By Daniel Schwarz,
In this quick tip, Daniel Schwarz shows us how to use a machine learning font map to find the perfect Google Font, in the fastest way possible.
Figma or Sketch: Who Wins the War on Multiplayer Design?
By Daniel Schwarz,
Daniel Schwarz reviews three options for bringing multiplayer design collaboration into your team workflow. Let's find out which is best for your team.
Why You Need to Know About Sketch’s New File Format
By Daniel Schwarz,
Sketch recently introduced a rather interesting update to their .sketch file format, Daniel Schwarz explains what this means for Sketch designers.
Responsive Design in Sketch: Group Resizing vs. Auto Layout Plugin
By Daniel Schwarz,
We've waited and improvised, but now the wait is over. Sketch now offers responsive design features, but how does it compare to the Auto Layout Plugin?
Active Collab: How Collaboration Should Have Been All Along
By Daniel Schwarz,
Daniel Schwarz takes a look at Active Collab, a powerful collaboration tool with time tracking, invoicing, task management and more.
How to Leave Your Terrible Job or Project This Year
By Daniel Schwarz,
You've decided it's time to leave a job that isn't paying enough, or is making you miserable. Daniel Schwarz shows you how to leave without burning bridges.
How to Handoff Designs with Sketch and InVision
By Daniel Schwarz,
Development teams are getting larger and collaboration never more challenging. Can Sketch and Invision help?
4 Nerdy Companies That Have Used 99designs
By Daniel Schwarz,
Many nerdy tech companies have used 99designs to obtain a great logo. Here are a few of the best — with a look at how their briefs ensured quality results.
How to Design and Sell Themes (with Success)
By Daniel Schwarz,
Designing and selling themes can be a lucrative business, but there are plenty of pitfalls. Dan's guide will help you avoid the big traps.
40+ Free Productivity Dashboards and Templates
By Daniel Schwarz,
Check out these 40+ free templates for business, including for invoices, project management, marketing and more.
Adobe XD or Sketch: Which Will Result in the Best UX?
By Daniel Schwarz,
Adobe have finally offered a genuine competitor to Sketch. The big question is: Adobe XD or Sketch? Is the new kid on the block a real contender?
How to Monetize Your Blog with Sponsored Content
By Daniel Schwarz,
Daniel Schwarz looks at native advertising, and sponsored content in particular, and looks at why it might be a fit for you and how to get started.
What is Adaptive and Responsive Design?
By Daniel Schwarz,
We all have an understanding of responsive design, but how does it relate to 'Adaptive design'? Turns out the answer depends on who you ask.
Animations: Using Easings to Craft Smarter Interactions
By Daniel Schwarz,
Modern user interfaces move. But as Fun Boy Three and Bananarama once said, "T'aint what you do, it's the way that you do it!". Let's talk about easings.
10 Ways to Earn Money from Your Site
By Daniel Schwarz,
Once you're getting some traffic, it's time to earn money from your site. Here are 10 proven strategies you can use.
How to Lift Your UX Out of the Ordinary with Micro-Interactions
By Daniel Schwarz,
Micro-interactions are subtle “moments” centered around accomplishing a single task. Daniel shows how they count for UI designers.
Why Entrepreneurs Must Develop a Growth Mindset (and How to Do It)
By Daniel Schwarz,
Growth mindsets enable success, while fixed mindsets get in its way. Daniel Schwarz looks at five ways entrepreneurs can develop this outlook.
Freelancer Mistakes: 5 Things You’re Saying to Make Your Client Hate You
By Daniel Schwarz,
There are many stories about clients from hell online, but have you ever been a freelancer from hell? Daniel Schwarz explains five big mistakes we make.
How to Stop Designing Square Layouts by Thinking Outside of the Box
By Daniel Schwarz,
Websites are so often boxes in boxes in boxes. Daniel has 5 different ways to break your habit of rectangular website designs.
How Information Overload Is Ruining Your Work Life
By Daniel Schwarz,
Information overload and dopamine desensitization can get in the way of your work and your life. Daniel Schwarz explains how to avoid this fate.
Is Sketch App with Atomic.io the Perfect UI Design Duo?
By Daniel Schwarz,
Sketch is great for UI design. Atomic is great for prototyping. But can they combine seamlessly as a Sketch and Atomic.io UI tag team?
How to Win When You’re Completely Drained or Burnt Out
By Daniel Schwarz,
Burnout isn't fun. At its worst, it can be crippling for your career. Daniel Schwarz explains how to avoid burnout while you're still on a hot streak.
How to Work From a Café or Bar Without Becoming a Freeloading Jerk
By Daniel Schwarz,
Many freelancers and remote workers are hesitant to start working from cafés because they don't understand the etiquette. Daniel Schwarz clears it all up.
Is Sympli the Design Collaboration Tool That Developers Won’t Hate?
By Daniel Schwarz,
Designers and developers need to work closely to get the best out of each other. Sympli, the latest attempt to make a seamless collaboration tool .
How to Hire Your First Remote Team
By Daniel Schwarz,
Remote teams are happier and more productive, but there are a few things you should know before you start hiring remote employees. Daniel Schwarz explains.
How to Deal with Distracting Housemates When Working from Home
By Daniel Schwarz,
Working from home when living with those who don't understand working from home can be tough. Here's how to make it work.
Adobe XD Repeat Grids Tutorial: Importing Assets Pain-Free
By Daniel Schwarz,
Adobe has waded back into the UI design space with Adobe XD. Dan has a handy tip for importing assets pain-free using the Adobe XD's Repeat Grids feature.