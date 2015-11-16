Designer, writer, mentor. Founder of UX Tricks.
Daniel's articles
PaintCode: How to Make iOS-Ready App Graphics with Sketch App
By Daniel Schwarz,
App development needs great design but there is a disconnect between design and code. Now Paintcode turns Sketch into an iOS app UI development tool.
7 Ways You Can Design Your Home Office for Maximum Productivity
By Daniel Schwarz,
Daniel Schwarz talks about seven important factors to keep in mind when planning your home office design and habits.
Zapier Workflows for Entrepreneurs: Automate Your Business
By Daniel Schwarz,
Use these Zapier workflows for entrepreneurs to integrate services, automate processes, and make more money with less effort.
7 Slack Integrations That Make Collaboration Easier
By Daniel Schwarz,
Daniel Schwarz looks at collaboration-focused Slack integrations, including bots, screen sharing extensions, polls and search tools.
5 Bankable UX Lessons from Brick and Mortar Store Design
By Daniel Schwarz,
Store design isn't accidental. Hundred of years of experience teaches many UX lessons. Daniel explains how you can apply in the digital world.
Let’s Talk about Sketch, Baby! With Sketch Guru, Daniel Schwarz
By Angela Molina, Daniel Schwarz,
We think it's important to connect you with subject matter specialists and give you a chance to say hello and ask them a question. Last week, we caught up with Daniel Schwarz for a chat about Sketch 3.
7 Excellent Collaboration Tools for Remote Teams
By Daniel Schwarz,
Keeping a remote team engaged and productive can be a challenge. Daniel Schwarz looks at the tools that can help you get the best results for your startup.
5 Ways Remote Teams Can Create a Culture of Accountability
By Daniel Schwarz,
Daniel Schwarz looks at five ways remote teams can make accountability, a key driver of remote success, a key part of company culture.
Crash Course: Learn the Sketch UI in Roughly 4 Minutes 20 Seconds
By Daniel Schwarz,
Sketch has become the key tool for so many Front-end designers that it's hard to ignore. Daniel gets you up-to-speed with the UI basic in under 5 minutes.
How to Create Responsive Layouts in Sketch (with a Drop of Fluid)
By Daniel Schwarz,
Sketch app is primarily an Interface Design tool so it makes sense for it to be responsive. Daniel show
10 Development Assets to Help You Kickstart Your Next Project
By Daniel Schwarz,
Daniel Schwarz looks at ten web development assets from Codester that could save you time and money on your next project.
How Sketch’s New Symbols Will Improve Your Workflow
By Daniel Schwarz,
'Don't Repeat Yourself' (DRY) is a coding concept but it makes perfect sense for graphic design too. Daniel shows us how Sketch Symbols help us stay DRY.
A Guide to Creating an Optimal Remote Workspace from Scratch
By Daniel Schwarz,
Daniel Schwarz looks at the best ways to optimize your remote workspace for productivity and happiness.
How to Design a Daring but Effective Split-Screen Layout
By Daniel Schwarz,
Split-screen layouts are a bold stylistic choice but not suited to all designs. Today, Daniel balances some design inspiration with a few words of caution.
#SketchTip: How to Share Artboards with Your Team
By Daniel Schwarz,
Being able to easily share your Sketch designs is hugely beneficial to your team, clients, and collaborators. Daniel has some answers.
10 Tips for Effective Collaboration in Remote Teams
By Daniel Schwarz,
Daniel Schwarz shares ten tips for working productively and collaboratively when joining or forming a remote team.
Sketch App: How to Share Artboards with Your Team
By Daniel Schwarz,
Being able to share your designs in Sketch with very little effort is hugely beneficial to your team. Daniel show us more than one way to do it!
What is Adobe XD (Project Comet) and Should You Care?
By Daniel Schwarz,
Fireworks is fizzling out, but Adobe has returned with a mystery new UI tool. What is Adobe XD? Will this fiery comet become a star? Dan investigates.
The Entrepreneur’s Quickstart Guide to Mindfulness Meditation
By Daniel Schwarz,
Daniel Schwarz introduces entrepreneurs to mindfulness meditation, and covers a simple technique for getting started with the practice.
How to Offer Great UX When Using Video
By Daniel Schwarz,
Video is creeping into areas of digital design that would have been unthinkable 5 years ago. Daniel has some thoughts on presenting a great video UX.
5 Ways to Offer a Better UX to Disabled Users
By Daniel Schwarz,
Could the characteristics that make us good designers – good eyesight & web savviness – actually make it harder for us to empathize with our users?
8 Scams to Avoid on Your Digital Nomad Adventure
By Daniel Schwarz,
Daniel Schwarz talks about eight of the common scams he has encountered on his digital nomad adventures -- and how to avoid them.
How to Overcome Physical Disabilities as a Digital Nomad
By Daniel Schwarz,
Daniel Schwarz draws on his experience as a digital nomad to help those with disabilities get around the world more easily.
How Digital Nomadism Turned Me Into a Highly Motivated Designer
By Daniel Schwarz,
The idea of freelancing around the world with a laptop sounds romantic but it has its challenges too. Daniel explains some of the tricks.
All You Need to Know About Estonia’s E-Residency Program
By Daniel Schwarz,
Daniel Schwarz looks at Estonia's E-Residency program and how it helps digital nomads.
5 Fancy (But Useless) Web Components You Should Avoid
By Daniel Schwarz,
Like great music, good web design shouldn’t be all about flashy tricks and visual theatrics. It must actually perform.
Has Sketch App Forced Adobe to Improve Photoshop?
By Daniel Schwarz,
With the rise of Sketch App, Adobe Photoshop is no longer the undisputed tool for web designers. But competition can be a positive force.
How to Handle Complex Animations with Ease in Atomic.io
By Daniel Schwarz,
Animation is as important to our modern UIs as buttons and menus. Daniel shows us how to prototype complex animations with Atomic.io
What I Learnt About UX from Being a Digital Nomad
By Daniel Schwarz,
What can McDonalds teach us about the creating a great UX? Daniel's travels has given him some interesting insights.
Sketch App: 10 New Enhancements that Will Make You Giddy
By Daniel Schwarz,
Sketch App has become a viable graphics option for many designers, but it has its... quirks. Daniel looks at some big improvements in the latest update.