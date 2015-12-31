What a Year! Help Us Make 2016 Even Better!

At last, the futuristic-sounding year of 2016 is upon us, and we’ve been very, very busy.

It’s been a wild ride here at the PHP channel. The peer review program took full swing and produced results so good they resonated across other channels. Our average traffic has continued to gradually rise, and reader engagement is up, too – no doubt owing to our transition back to a more user friendly commenting system.

We’ve begun an open source program in which we’ll do our best to develop and maintain high-utility packages intended for wide consumption, and we’ve initiated the #sourcehunt effort, a continuous series of posts targeting low-profile packages in need of contributors in order to give them much needed exposure. We’ve even adopted the wildly popular awesome-symfony list of Symfony resources.

In 2016, we’d like to do even better – and we’d like to start by clearing some of the bad rep that’s stuck to us from days long gone (somewhat reminiscent of a certain programming language, eh?). To that end, we’ve set up a super short survey below. We’d like to know how you feel about this channel – the positives and the negatives – and where we could most improve. This is super important to us, so please let us know – be as wordy as you wish, explain / complain about anything as much as you want, just be honest and objective. Try telling us what we’re doing wrong, what we’re doing right, and what we can do to shift stuff from the former section into the latter.

There’s only one rule – no complaining about the ads, popups, and other marketing things. We all hate ads, but they’re our bread and butter. Our advertisers are who make it possible for our content to remain free and accessible to everyone, and if you’d like to bypass this funding model we do offer SitePoint Premium.

The most popular complaints will be addressed directly in a followup post, but rest assured that we’ll read every single entry.

Happy new year! May it be free of JavaScript and power cables!