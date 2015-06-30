6 Awesome E-learning Plugins for WordPress

Learning anywhere, any time, is what a student wants. There are many Learning Management Systems (LMS) for creating a course management system online. However, we can also create a course management system through WordPress plugins. Yes, you heard it correctly; a Content Management System (CMS) with course management plugins for building a powerful online learning platform.

In this article, we’ll compare six of the best course management and e-learning plugins for WordPress, covering the following:

teachPress

Sensei

WP Courseware

StudyPress

CoursePress Pro

Educator

Before we get started, let’s first look at some of the key features we’d expect to see in a good course management plugin.

Key Course Management E-learning Plugins Features to Look for

Courses and Lessons

The key feature of every course management plugin is the addition of courses. Moreover, lessons are added under these courses, which may also be called modules. Almost every course management plugin provides this feature.

Figure 1: Adding new course

Exporting Course Lists

It’s an advantage if course lists are able to be exported in XLS/CSV format. This makes things easier as the complete list gets generated on a button click. teachPress provides this feature for its users.

Easy Interface

Drag and drop interface for adding functions while creating lessons and quiz.

Student Grading/Assessment

Sensei course management provides automatic quiz grading or manual grading if there is a need for teacher review. However, there are different forms of questions in a quiz.

Multiple Choice

True/False

Gap Fill

Multi Line

Single Line

Upload File Question

Figure 2: The assessment report of a student provided by Educator Plugin (Image Source).

Extensions

These plugins also provide a list of plugin extensions which makes them more interesting and innovative.

Some extensions are for developers.

Course Progress

Course Participants

Media Attachments

Certificates

Extensions are available for automatically creating certificates for participants. Sensei comes with an extension for automatically and manually generating certificates for students. CoursePress also provides a certificate of completion as shown below.

Figure 3: Certification of completion by CoursePress (Image Source).

Payment

Students can pay using multiple payment options and through different payment gateways. Multiple payment methods are provided by the Educator plugin including PayPal, check, cash and bank transfer. CoursePress Pro supports more than 13 payment gateways.

Figure 4: CoursePress Pro supports 13+ Payment Gateways (Image Source).

Languages

The plugins are available in different languages for making localization easier. Also different people from distinct regions can work on them with ease. teachPress is available in 6 languages for example.

Feedback

The students can easily rate the courses and lessons by ranking them and providing feedback messages.

WordPress Course Management Plugins

Downloads: 900+

A course and publications management plugin optimized to fulfil the needs of professors and researchers. It unites a course management system and BibTeX compatible publication management.

Some of its features include:

Course lists can be exported in XLS/CSV.

Supports 6 languages.

Publications can be imported in BibTeX format.

For publication lists, enrolments and course overviews; easy shortcodes are available.

Provides RSS feeds for publication.

Figure 5: teachPress

A learning management system plugin by WooThemes for creating and writing lessons and courses. They provided quick registration with WordPress registration facilities and some extensions for making things easier.

Some of its other features include:

It has been designed to work with any WordPress installation.

Integrates with a well-known theme marketplace, WooThemes, and WooCoomerce (e-commerce plugin) for selling courses online.

Quizzes with a combination of question types; True or False, Multiple Choice, fill in the gaps, short-answers, etc.

Free extension available for creating certificates. It also comes with different designs for different courses.

It creates a bank of questions and displays a random selection for learners when they’re attempting a quiz

Figure 6: Sensei

A learning management tool with unlimited courses, a modules addition with dynamic progress page, question tagging and other features.

Some of its features include:

Provides unlimited courses, modules and lessons.

Some of its clients include CNN, Miami University, Indianapolis, etc.

Downloadable quiz results.

Grades can be easily tracked and grade books (report cards) can be exported.

Tool available for creating surveys.

Figure 7: WP Courseware

Downloads: 100+

StudyPress is an E-learning authoring tool to create multimedia learning content. These are then published on WordPress posts and pages.

Some of its features include:

Students can give their feedback by rating lessons and quizzes.

Full-screen mode option for accessing lessons and attempting quizzes.

Automatic correction of quizzes.

Automatic reporting of a quiz to teachers.

Provides multi-teachers support by integrating WordPress author user role.

The creation of lessons and quizzes is easier in StudyPress as different functions can be added through drag-drop interface.

Figure 8: Course video in StudyPress (Image Source).

Downloads: 2000+

CoursePress is a course management plugin which turns WordPress into a powerful online learning platform by easily creating, managing and selling online courses. If you only want to provide a few courses, freely available CoursePress could work, but for accessing every feature; go for CoursePress Pro.

Some of its features include:

Before registering, students can see the complete course description with a promotional video. This helps them to know what they’re paying for.

Tools for course promotion and marketing.

Course teaser for video preview, course description with other elements. This appeals to new students.

More than 13 payment gateway options available for selling courses.

Figure 9: CoursePress Pro

Downloads: 600+

Educator is a course management plugin for creating courses, adding lessons, creating quizzes, etc. The course can be sold independently or through multiple memberships.

Some of its features include:

Lecturers can easily edit their courses and lessons.

It supports multiple payment methods like PayPal, check, cash and bank transfer.

Shortcode for courses.

The slugs for courses, lessons, course archives, lessons archives and course category can be edited.

Figure 10: Educator

Summary

In this article, I’ve covered six of the most popular course management E-learning plugins for WordPress. I definitely recommend Sensei and CoursePress Pro. However, others also have some unique features as shown below in summary.

teachPress

For publication lists, enrolments and course overviews; easy shortcodes are available.

Provides RSS feeds for publication.

Course lists can be exported in XLS/CSV.

Sensei

Extensions are available for extending the capabilities of the plugin like adding certificates.

Can work with any WordPress installation.

It creates a bank of questions and displays a random selection for learners when they’re attempting a quiz.

WP Courseware

The quiz results can be downloaded.

Grade book can be easily tracked and exported.

Excellent demo modules are provided for creating courses and configuring them with an easy to use interface.

StudyPress

Provides multi-teachers support by integrating WordPress author user role.

The creation of lessons and quizzes is easier in StudyPress as different functions can be added through drag-drop interface.

Full-screen mode option for accessing lessons and attempting quizzes.

CoursePress

Tools for course promotion and marketing.

Students can see the complete course description with a promotional video before registration. This helps them to know what they’re paying for.

Course teaser for video preview, course description with other elements. This appeals to new students.

Educator

Lecturers can easily edit their course and lessons.

The slugs for course, lessons, course archives, lesson archives and course category can be edited.

It supports multiple payment methods like PayPal, check, cash and bank transfer.

What about you? What E-learning plugins have you used to convert your website into a powerful E-learning management system?