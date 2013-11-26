Embedding an Applet in a Web Application

An applet is a small task-focused application that runs within a larger application or program. On the web, applets are often written in Java and inserted into webpages to provide some specific functionality.

This tutorial guides you to develop a Java Applet and embed that applet in a Web Application to make it visible on a website. I’ll be using the following technologies:

NetBeansIDE 7.3

Java 1.7

JSP (Java Server Pages)

Apache Tomcat Server

Introduction

Before starting with this informative tutorial, I would like to give some introduction about the Technologies that will be covered:

NetBeansIDE: It is an Integrated Development Environment developed by Oracle Corporation in Java. It can run on Windows, Linux, Solaris and other platforms which support compatible Java Virtual Machine (JVM).

Java: It is a programming language developed by James Gosling in 1995 which derives its syntax from C and C++.

Applet: It is basically a program written to run on Web Page. Controls like button, label, checkbox, textfield etc can be created and mouse inputs can also be captured.

Web Application: The client used by a Web Application is Web Browser. It mainly uses a combination of server side script(JSP, ASP) and client side scripting(HTML, JavaScript)

JSP (Java Server Pages): JSP is used to develop dynamically generated web pages. The Applet will be embedded in JSP page.

Apache Tomcat Server: It is an open source Web Server which implements JSP and Java Servlet specifications.

Developing and Running Applet in Java Application

Follow these simple steps to create an Applet in Java Application using NetBeansIDE:

Open NetBeansIDE project from File -> NewProject -> ChooseProject -> Java Application as shown below:



Figure 1: New Java Application

Now, add Project Name, Project Location:

Project Name: AmitJavaApplication

Project Location: C:\Users\amit\Documents\NetBeansProjects

Main Class: amitjavaapplication.AmitJavaApplication



Figure 2: Project Name as AmitJavaApplication

The following code gets generated when you click on “Finish”, here:

Package: amitjavaapplication

Main Class: amitjavaapplication.AmitJavaApplication

/* * To change this template, choose Tools | Templates * and open the template in the editor. */ package amitjavaapplication; /** * * @author amit */ public class AmitJavaApplication { /** * @param args the command line arguments */ public static void main(String[] args) { // TODO code application logic here } }

The directory structure can be seen here on the left panel under Tab “Projects” and “Files”:



Figure 3: AmitJavaApplication.java code

To create an Applet follow these steps:

Right-Click on AmitJavaApplication->New->Other



Figure 4: Steps to create new Applet

Select Swing GUI form->JAppletForm, click on Next as shown below:



Figure 5: Select ”JApplet Form” from Swing GUI Forms

After completing the above step, enter the following:

Class Name: AmitApplet

Package: tutorial.me

The file gets created under the “tutorial.me” package at the following location:

File Location: C:\Users\amit\Documents\NetBeansProjects\AmitJavaApplication\src\tutorial\me

After this click on Finish:



Figure 6: Set Class Name and Package

Now, the Design screen of “AmitApplet.java” can be seen here. It comes with an option “Palette” to add any Swing Container/Control to the Applet:



Figure 7: Design part of Applet Class

Designing of Applet is shown below with the following Swing Container and Controls:

Swing Container/ Control Number Variable Name JPanel (Container) 1 jPanel1 JLabel (Control) 1 jLabel1 JTextField (Control) 3 textNum1

textNum2

textResult JButton (Control) 1 btnMultiply



Figure 8: Applet Designed to multiply 2 numbers

The following code can be seen under “Source Editor” when “Design” gets completed, screenshot and code of Applet Application is shown below:



Figure 9: Code Screenshot

The full code is provided here:

/* * To change this template, choose Tools | Templates * and open the template in the editor. */ package tutorial.me; /** * * @author amit */ public class AmitApplet extends javax.swing.JApplet { /** * Initializes the applet AmitApplet */ @Override public void init() { /* Set the Nimbus look and feel */ //<editor-fold defaultstate="collapsed" desc=" Look and feel setting code (optional) "> /* If Nimbus (introduced in Java SE 6) is not available, stay with the default look and feel. * For details see http://download.oracle.com/javase/tutorial/uiswing/lookandfeel/plaf.html */ try { for (javax.swing.UIManager.LookAndFeelInfo info : javax.swing.UIManager.getInstalledLookAndFeels()) { if ("Nimbus".equals(info.getName())) { javax.swing.UIManager.setLookAndFeel(info.getClassName()); break; } } } catch (ClassNotFoundException ex) { java.util.logging.Logger.getLogger(AmitApplet.class.getName()).log(java.util.logging.Level.SEVERE, null, ex); } catch (InstantiationException ex) { java.util.logging.Logger.getLogger(AmitApplet.class.getName()).log(java.util.logging.Level.SEVERE, null, ex); } catch (IllegalAccessException ex) { java.util.logging.Logger.getLogger(AmitApplet.class.getName()).log(java.util.logging.Level.SEVERE, null, ex); } catch (javax.swing.UnsupportedLookAndFeelException ex) { java.util.logging.Logger.getLogger(AmitApplet.class.getName()).log(java.util.logging.Level.SEVERE, null, ex); } //</editor-fold> /* Create and display the applet */ try { java.awt.EventQueue.invokeAndWait(new Runnable() { public void run() { initComponents(); } }); } catch (Exception ex) { ex.printStackTrace(); } } /** * This method is called from within the init() method to initialize the * form. WARNING: Do NOT modify this code. The content of this method is * always regenerated by the Form Editor. */ @SuppressWarnings("unchecked") // <editor-fold defaultstate="collapsed" desc="Generated Code"> private void initComponents() { jPanel1 = new javax.swing.JPanel(); jLabel1 = new javax.swing.JLabel(); textNum1 = new javax.swing.JTextField(); textNum2 = new javax.swing.JTextField(); btnMultiply = new javax.swing.JButton(); textResult = new javax.swing.JTextField(); jLabel1.setFont(new java.awt.Font("Tahoma", 1, 14)); // NOI18N jLabel1.setText("Multiply 2 numbers"); textNum1.setText("0"); textNum2.setText("0"); btnMultiply.setText("Multiply"); btnMultiply.addActionListener(new java.awt.event.ActionListener() { public void actionPerformed(java.awt.event.ActionEvent evt) { btnMultiplyActionPerformed(evt); } }); textResult.setText("Result"); javax.swing.GroupLayout jPanel1Layout = new javax.swing.GroupLayout(jPanel1); jPanel1.setLayout(jPanel1Layout); jPanel1Layout.setHorizontalGroup( jPanel1Layout.createParallelGroup(javax.swing.GroupLayout.Alignment.LEADING) .addGroup(javax.swing.GroupLayout.Alignment.TRAILING, jPanel1Layout.createSequentialGroup() .addGap(0, 36, Short.MAX_VALUE) .addGroup(jPanel1Layout.createParallelGroup(javax.swing.GroupLayout.Alignment.LEADING) .addComponent(jLabel1, javax.swing.GroupLayout.PREFERRED_SIZE, 138, javax.swing.GroupLayout.PREFERRED_SIZE) .addComponent(textNum2, javax.swing.GroupLayout.PREFERRED_SIZE, 119, javax.swing.GroupLayout.PREFERRED_SIZE) .addComponent(textNum1, javax.swing.GroupLayout.PREFERRED_SIZE, 119, javax.swing.GroupLayout.PREFERRED_SIZE) .addGroup(jPanel1Layout.createSequentialGroup() .addComponent(btnMultiply) .addGap(18, 18, 18) .addComponent(textResult, javax.swing.GroupLayout.PREFERRED_SIZE, 51, javax.swing.GroupLayout.PREFERRED_SIZE))) .addGap(19, 19, 19)) ); jPanel1Layout.setVerticalGroup( jPanel1Layout.createParallelGroup(javax.swing.GroupLayout.Alignment.LEADING) .addGroup(jPanel1Layout.createSequentialGroup() .addContainerGap() .addComponent(jLabel1) .addGap(28, 28, 28) .addComponent(textNum1, javax.swing.GroupLayout.PREFERRED_SIZE, javax.swing.GroupLayout.DEFAULT_SIZE, javax.swing.GroupLayout.PREFERRED_SIZE) .addPreferredGap(javax.swing.LayoutStyle.ComponentPlacement.UNRELATED) .addComponent(textNum2, javax.swing.GroupLayout.PREFERRED_SIZE, javax.swing.GroupLayout.DEFAULT_SIZE, javax.swing.GroupLayout.PREFERRED_SIZE) .addPreferredGap(javax.swing.LayoutStyle.ComponentPlacement.RELATED, 34, Short.MAX_VALUE) .addGroup(jPanel1Layout.createParallelGroup(javax.swing.GroupLayout.Alignment.BASELINE) .addComponent(btnMultiply) .addComponent(textResult, javax.swing.GroupLayout.PREFERRED_SIZE, javax.swing.GroupLayout.DEFAULT_SIZE, javax.swing.GroupLayout.PREFERRED_SIZE)) .addGap(23, 23, 23)) ); javax.swing.GroupLayout layout = new javax.swing.GroupLayout(getContentPane()); getContentPane().setLayout(layout); layout.setHorizontalGroup( layout.createParallelGroup(javax.swing.GroupLayout.Alignment.LEADING) .addGroup(layout.createSequentialGroup() .addGap(100, 100, 100) .addComponent(jPanel1, javax.swing.GroupLayout.PREFERRED_SIZE, javax.swing.GroupLayout.DEFAULT_SIZE, javax.swing.GroupLayout.PREFERRED_SIZE) .addContainerGap(155, Short.MAX_VALUE)) ); layout.setVerticalGroup( layout.createParallelGroup(javax.swing.GroupLayout.Alignment.LEADING) .addGroup(layout.createSequentialGroup() .addGap(41, 41, 41) .addComponent(jPanel1, javax.swing.GroupLayout.PREFERRED_SIZE, javax.swing.GroupLayout.DEFAULT_SIZE, javax.swing.GroupLayout.PREFERRED_SIZE) .addContainerGap(95, Short.MAX_VALUE)) ); }// </editor-fold> private void btnMultiplyActionPerformed(java.awt.event.ActionEvent evt) { // TODO add your handling code here: int n1 = Integer.parseInt(textNum1.getText()); int n2 = Integer.parseInt(textNum2.getText()); int mul = n1 * n2; textResult.setText(Integer.toString(mul)); } // Variables declaration - do not modify private javax.swing.JButton btnMultiply; private javax.swing.JLabel jLabel1; private javax.swing.JPanel jPanel1; private javax.swing.JTextField textNum1; private javax.swing.JTextField textNum2; private javax.swing.JTextField textResult; // End of variables declaration }

Now, run the Applet by Right-Clicking on AmitApplet.java->Run File as shown below:



Figure 10: Run Applet “AmitApplet.java”

The Applet can be seen here after completing the above given steps, now enter the following values to multiply i.e.

9 * 7 = 63



Figure 11: Applet Viewer

The above steps should be followed to run an Applet in NetBeansIDE.

Developing and Running Web Application:

Follow these simple steps to create Web Application using NetBeansIDE:

Go to File->New Project as shown below:



Figure 12: Create new WebApplication project

After starting with New Project, select Java Web from Categories. Now select Web Application and click Next:



Figure 13: Select Web Application from Category “Java Web”

After completing above step, add ProjectName, Project Location:

Project Name: AmitWebApplication

Project Location: C:\Users\amit\Documents\NetBeansProjects

Now, click on Next:



Figure 14: Project Name as “AmitWebApplication”

Select Server from “Server and Settings” and Apache Tomcat to run AmitWebApplication.



Figure 15: Select Server as Apache Tomcat

Click on Next to start the WebApplication project. It will generate “index.jsp” file with the following code:

<%-- Document : index Created on : Nov 6, 2013, 10:46:24 AM Author : amit --%> <%@page contentType="text/html" pageEncoding="UTF-8"%> <!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html; charset=UTF-8"> <title>JSP Page</title> </head> <body> <h1>Hello World!</h1> </body> </html>



Figure 16: index.jsp

Now run the Web Application by Right-Clicking AmitWebApplication -> Clean and Build as shown below:



Figure 17: Build AmitWebApplication project

Now after Building Project as shown above, Run Project by using Function Key “F6” or using the following as shown in the below given screenshot:



Figure 18: run project

The project will successfully run on localhost i.e. under below stated Address in Google Chrome(you can consider any other browser):

localhost:8080/AmitWebApplication/index.jsp

The following screenshot shows the successful running of our Web Application:



Figure 19: index.jsp running on localhost

The above steps should be followed to run WebApplication in NetBeansIDE.

Embedding/Integration of Applet in the Web Application

Follow these simple steps to integrate an Applet in WebApplication using NetBeansIDE:

RightClick AmitWebApplication->Properties



Figure 20: Project Properties

The “Project Properties” dialog box will open.

Select Packaging from “Categories” and then click “Add project”.



Figure 21: Go to Packaging under Categories and Click “Add Project”

A list of projects developed in NetBeansIDE will be shown. Just select the one which you want to add, here we will add the “AmitJavaApplication” project.

On adding “AmitJavaApplication”, it will itself add the selected Project jar file i.e. “AmitJavaApplication.jar” as shown in the below given screenshot. After that click on the “Add Project JAR Files” Button:

Note: The “AmitJavaApplication” jar file will be visible only if the project “AmitJavaApplication” was built.



Figure 22: Navigate to AmitJavaApplication Project

After adding the jar file, click OK and just wait for some seconds till the jar file gets added to project. The process is illustrated below. Then press “OK”:



Figure 23: jar file added to project



Figure 24: Integration of Applet in WebApplication

The “jar” file gets added to the project which can be seen under directory structure of the “AmitWebApplication” project. The build/web folder shows the addition of jar file:



Figure 25: Directory structure showing addition of jar file in AmitWebApplication Project

The Applet is embedded here using the applet tag:

<applet code="tutorial.me.AmitApplet" archive="AmitJavaApplication.jar" width="400" height="350"> </applet>

Here,

Applet Attribute Description Usage in Project Code specifies file name tutorial.me.AmitApplet Archive specifies location of archive file(jar file here) AmitJavaApplication.jar height Specifies applet height 350 width specifies applet width 400



Figure 26: added code to run applet in index.jsp

Code:

<%-- Document : index Created on : Nov 6, 2013, 10:46:24 AM Author : amit --%> <%@page contentType="text/html" pageEncoding="UTF-8"%> <!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html; charset=UTF-8"> <title>My first WebApplication using NetBeansIDE</title> </head> <body> <h1>Hello World!</h1> <br /> <p>WebApplication using NetBeansIDE...</p> <!-- Embedding Applet --> <applet code="tutorial.me.AmitApplet" archive="AmitJavaApplication.jar" width="400" height="350"> </applet> </body> </html>

Now run the Web Application project by with Right-Click -> AmitWebApplication ->Clean and Build as shown below:



Figure 27: Build AmitWebApplication

The project “Builds successfully” which can be seen here in the Output window:



Figure 28: Build Successful

Now after Building Project as shown above, run the Project by using Function Key F6 or as illustrated below:



Figure 29: Run Project

The project will successfully run on localhost i.e. under below stated Address in Google Chrome(you can consider any other browser):

localhost:8080/AmitWebApplication/index.jsp

Now, the below shown Security Warning will appear as applet is unsigned:

“Oracle introduced new security features to its Java web browser plug-in when it released Java 7 Update 10 on December 11, 2012”. “Running unsigned application like this will be blocked in a future release because it is potentially unsafe and a security risk”.

For understanding these security issues, we need to clarify concepts related to “Java Security Model” which covers “unsigned applet”, “signed applet” and “self-signed applet:

Unsigned Applet: This kind of applet cannot access all system properties, local file system etc. This lacks security as applet is not signed. According to “Java 7 Update 10” (as stated above) user is warned just before using it.

Signed Applet: In this, applets are signed by a certificate which browser verifies using certificate authority server. On the successful verification of signature and on approval of user, this kind of applet gets more rights. It can do more tasks as compared to self-sign (discussed below) and unsigned applets (discussed above).

Self-Signed Applet: These applets are signed by developer and can also be considered as security concern. Java plug-in still gives warning on running self-sign applets because only developer guarantees the security of these applets.

For getting some more information regarding the above given concepts related to Applet Security Model, just refer to the following link. The difference is shown in the below given link with great explanation: http://www.mendoweb.be/blog/java-applets-unsigned-vs-self-signed-vs-signed/

To run the current project “AmitWebApplication”, just Click on “Run” after selecting “I accept the risk and want to run this app”. This step will run your Applet successfully:



Figure 30: Select the box “I accept the risk and want to run this app”

The Applet from “AmitJavaApplication” can be seen here, in this way we can show our Applet on WebPage. The size(height, width) of the Applet can be changed in “index.jsp” by changing the applet tag:

<applet code="tutorial.me.AmitApplet" archive="AmitJavaApplication.jar" width="400" height="350"> </applet>



Figure 31: Applet running successfully on JSP Page

Conclusion

Through this simple tutorial you should have got an idea about running programs in NetBeansIDE. My aim was to target NetBeansIDE users to help them in learning the following functionalities:

• How to start with NetBeans IDE

• How to run an Applet in NetBeansIDE

• Understanding Applet Security Model

• How to run Web Application in NetBeansIDE

• Embedding/Integrating your Applet in JSP page (Web Application).

Resources

These are the resources which can further help readers:

NetBeansIDE

Java

JSP

You can download the Applet and Web Application project here.

I hope you learned from this tutorial. I look forward to your comments below.