workflow automation

Web Developer Workflow Tools: A Beginner’s Guide
By Lucero del Alba,
Lucero del Alba looks at the top tools all web developers need to learn, from Bash to Visual Studio Code and continuous integrations pipelines.
By Lucero del Alba,
Lucero del Alba looks at the top tools all web developers need to learn, from Bash to Visual Studio Code and continuous integrations pipelines.
By Bruno Skvorc,
How compatible are git and wordpress? Let's see how easy it is to make WordPress posts auto-update based on PR submissions on the Github repository!
By Younes Rafie,
Younes present Postman - the API development tool of choice - in comprehensive detail. There's never been a better way to improve your API dev workflow!
By Shahroze Nawaz,
Sharoze asks some prominent community members about their development workflow - some answers are predictable, others will surprise. What can you relate to?
By Anja Skrba,
Anja Skrba looks at seven marketing automation tools for entrepreneurs on a budget.
By Alex Bilbie,
Alex Bilbie looks at Jenkins' newest feature: pipelines. With it, we configure Laravel's auto-testing procedure, and make sure our builds stay alive!
By Etienne Margraff,
Microsoft's Etienne Margraff explains how to use developer automation software like Gulp and Grunt to make your development workflow simple.