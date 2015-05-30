web summit

Video: On the Edge of SVG with Sara Soueidan
By Angela Molina,
Sara focuses on missing and incomplete features, providing real-world and practical use cases showing why these features matter.
By Angela Molina,
Sara focuses on missing and incomplete features, providing real-world and practical use cases showing why these features matter.
By Angela Molina,
Rey discusses the browser marketshare, the testing options for browsers on OS X & Linux and new tools that enhance testing capabilities on mobile.
By Angela Molina,
ES6 (aka ES2015) offers many new and exciting features, from expressive syntax, to new powerful built-in APIs, to entirely new-to-JS programming paradigms
By Angela Molina,
Aaron Gustafson explores forms. How they work, how their components can maximizing accessibility, improve semantics, and allow for more flexible styling.
By Angela Molina,
In this talk Chris Heilmann shows the pros and cons of new JS features and workarounds how to innovate the web and still keep it in a working condition.
By Angela Molina,
Microsoft Edge will be the new browser across all Windows 10 devices. Watch our tour of the new browser features and new rendering engine under the covers.
By Angela Molina,
Join us for a whirlwind tour of our in-browser development tools, including lots of demos and a brief tour of our new open-source Diagnostics Adapter.