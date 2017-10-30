After almost two decades writing software professionally (and a few years unprofessionally before that), Lee Brandt still continues to learn every day. He speaks internationally about software development, from both a technical and business perspective, and loves to teach others what he learns.
Lee's articles
Build Secure Node Authentication with Passport.js & OpenID Connect
By Lee Brandt,
We walk through using an identity provider with the generic passport-openidconnect package to build secure Node authentication and user management.
How to Add Auth to Your PWA with Okta and Stencil
By Lee Brandt,
Learn how to get started building PWAs with Stencil from Ionic, including authentication for your app via Okta.
Build User Registration with Node, React, and Okta
By Lee Brandt,
I walk you through setting up a Node API that feeds a React UI, and build a user registration that keeps the user’s information private and personal.
Build a Preact App with Authentication
By Lee Brandt,
Preact is an even lighter-and-faster alternative to React, weighing in at a measly 3kb! For less complex applications, it can be a great choice.
Build a React App with User Authentication in 15 Minutes
By Lee Brandt,
Lee Brandt walks us through adding user authentication into your React apps in just 15 minutes.