Solidity Pitfalls: Random Number Generation for Ethereum
By Michiel Mulders,
This article will guide you through the best practices and pitfalls when using a random number as input for your Ethereum smart contract.
By Michiel Mulders,
This article will guide you through the best practices and pitfalls when using a random number as input for your Ethereum smart contract.
By Robert Walters,
In this article, you will learn how to work with MongoDB articles in Python, using the PyMongo driver.
By DAZ,
In this post we're going to take a look at 3 of the big cloud providers - AWS, Alibaba Cloud and Digital Ocean - and compare them.
By SitePoint Sponsors,
Are you on a team, or a freelancer with clients to serve? You want to use your time efficiently and effectively - here's all the help you'll need for that.
By SitePoint Sponsors,
Spend a few minutes, make a few little adjustments, upload your content, and you will have a stunning website with SITE123.
By Shaik Ismail,
This article explains what web development is, by exploring how it started and how it evolved.
By Shaik Ismail,
We look at how Magento cookies can create issues with login functionality, and how these issues should be resolved.
By Jeff Cleverley,
In this article however, we will discover how to deploy a WordPress website on a LEMP stack.
By Jay Gordon,
I cover how MongoDB Atlas and Kubernetes can be leveraged together to simplify the process of deploying and managing applications and their dependencies.
By Adam Roberts, Tim Evko,
Front-end lead Tim Evko discusses things he's focused on lately, including a new use for service workers. Part of a Versioning interview series.
By Ben Vinegar,
"Script error" is what browsers send to the onerror callback when an error originates from a JavaScript file served from a different origin.
By Adrian Try,
Here are ten ways that networking can help you learn, collaborate and grow, and how Shapr, a mobile app, can help you facilitate that.
By SitePoint Sponsors,
BeTheme is a WordPress theme that has kept up with the latest in design. Here are examples of the 8 most stunning trends.
By Leo Zheng,
Why are we going on about black holes, gravitational effects, and points of no return? Because something analogous is happening right now in computing.
By Adam Roberts, Bruno Skvorc,
Blockchain and Solidity developer and consultant Bruno Skvorc explains why blockchain is a potential game-changer, but also overrated.
By SitePoint Sponsors,
In this showcase, we'll show you 25+ web resources which will help you day-by-day to build and complete your projects.
By Shaik Ismail,
This article discusses various features that are essential for your eCommerce store's search engine.
By Cem Göktuğ Sorgun,
It all started in October 2017, when we were searching for HackWeek project ideas.
By Ngoi Se Keng,
This post will discuss and provide a walkthrough on deploying web applications on Alibaba Cloud from the ground up, including HA, FT, and HSF.
By Christopher Pitt,
In this tutorial, we’re going to design and use an indoor map (also known as a floorplan, if you're going to be pedantic about it like a Dwight Schrute).
By Ben Vinegar,
onerror is a special browser event that fires whenever an uncaught JavaScript error has been thrown.
By SitePoint Sponsors,
From Thursday, May 10 to Friday, May 11, Awwwards will be hosting its San Francisco 2018 conference at the Palace of Fine Arts.
By SitePoint Sponsors,
By Ariel Elkin,
By SitePoint Sponsors,
Need to make your own crowdfunding website? Learn about WP Crowdfunding, the best WordPress plugin in the category that does the heavy lifting for you.
By Kingson Jebaraj,
In this article, we are focused on physical to virtual and virtual to virtual migration. The target destination is going to be the Alibaba Cloud platform.
By SitePoint Sponsors,
Need to improve your project's UX? One or more of the top UI/UX tools described in this post will serve you admirably.
By SitePoint Sponsors,
Constructed from start to finish by an all-designer team, the Wix Playground shows how, when given the right tools, creatives can master their work online.
By Dino Londis,
The rise of bitcoin is grabbing the attention of hackers who could get rich with a single successful raid.
By Brandon Parise,
Learn to scaffold a Vue project, offload authentication to Okta, lock down protected routes, and performing CRUD operations through a REST API server.