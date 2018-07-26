Braden Kelley
Braden Kelley has written for SitePoint and have written undefined article.
Braden's articles
Build Your First Router in Node with Express
In this tutorial, I’ll walk you through creating a server and teach you all you need to know about routes in Express.
How to Create and Verify JWTs with Node
In this tutorial, I’ll show you how a modern and secure authentication approach. By the end, you’ll be able to create and verify JWTs yourself in Node.
Build a Simple Web App with Express, React and GraphQL
Today I’ll show you how to use Express to create a GraphQL server, as well as how to create a single-page app in React that uses Apollo’s client to query the server.
Secure a Node API with OAuth 2.0 Client Credentials
I’ll show you how you can use OAuth 2.0 outside the context of a user, in what is also known as the Client Credentials Flow.
Build a Simple API Service with Express and GraphQL
GraphQL has become an immensely popular alternative to REST APIs. The flexibility you get from using GraphQL makes it easier for developers to get any information they need for an app. That gives you the feel of a very customized API and can help cut down on bandwidth.
Build a Simple REST API with Node and OAuth 2.0
Build a Basic CRUD App with Node and React
In this tutorial, I’ll walk you through creating both a frontend web app in React and a backend REST API server in Node.