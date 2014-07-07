Why Developers Should Design Their Own Niche Portfolio Sites
By SitePoint Sponsors,
We look at seven WordPress themes covering a wide range of niches that provide the perfect launching pad for designing your own, unique portfolio sites.
By SitePoint Sponsors,
We look at six easy solutions for building yourself a stunning online portfolio without needing to know how to code for the web.
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
In today’s market competition is fierce, which means you need to stand out. Here's a guide to building a portfolio site that will get people's attention.
By Paul Maplesden,
Pau Maplesden shows you how to create a beautiful portfolio website for your freelance business with Squarespace.
By Kyle Prinsloo,
Kyle Prinsloo discusses the mindset, knowledge and skills required to stand out from the crowd and make a success of your web development career.
By Paul Maplesden,
Learn how to plan, build, test, and use an effective freelance portfolio website.
By Ian Chandler,
Ian Chandler covers 9 of the best WordPress portfolio plugins available, both free and paid. They're all packed with useful features and are simple to use.
By Jeff Smith,
Jeff Smith gives tips on resumes, portfolios, research & preparation for getting hired as a web dev, with expert advice from senior recruiters at Atlassian.
By Daniel Schwarz,
We all love Dribbble, but lots of designers overlook the power of the Behance network. Dan looks at some of the neat tricks this quiet achiever can deliver.
By Tim Evko,
Tim Evko discusses how to get a web development job, offering resume, portfolio and interview tips, and suggestions on where to find the perfect job.
By Elio Qoshi,
In this article, Elio Qoshi takes a look at some of the best WordPress portfolio themes available, accompanied with real use cases and demos.
By Peter Nijssen,
Job interviews are not easy. Peter Nijssen has some advice to help you put your best foot forward and land the job.