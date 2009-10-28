Sending Emails in PHP with PHPMailer
By Narayan Prusty, Tonino Jankov,
Tonino and Narayan show how to use PHPMailer - a dead simple email sending library for PHP. Send email from your local machine or an SMTP relay easily!
By Mike Citarella,
Mike Citarella looks at the best ways to organize your email accounts and to prevent spam, offering up his own preferred solution in Bulc Club.
By Christopher Pitt,
Chris hacks together a live-notification LED device with Arduino and PHP, notifying you of new Gmails or Tweets, and more!
By Eric Siu,
Eric Siu talks about seven promising marketing channels to explore in 2016.
By Eric Siu,
Eric Siu teaches you how to get $.10 CPCs and leads as low as $7 with Gmail Ads.
By Jamie Shields,
Jamie Shields shows how to use the Gmail JavaScript API to send email, and in so doing creates a customizable JavaScript app to help you manage your inbox.
By Jamie Shields,
Jamie Shields shows how to use Gmail's JavaScript API to authenticate a user, then fetch the last 10 emails from their inbox and display them in the browser
By Ryan Stewart,
Email is a total time suck. Hack your productivity by optimizing your Gmail inboxes with these 9 Gmail tips and tricks.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Škvorc takes a look at Google Inbox - Google's UI replacement for Gmail. What's new, and what's worth trying? Tune in to find out!
By Michelle Nickolaisen,
These Gmail add-ons will help you get through your email faster, follow up more consistently and manage client relationships more effectively.
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
Gmail is one of the most popular email services, but it has drawbacks: targeted ads, and you have to pay to use your own domain. Here are some alternatives.
By Thien Tran Duy,
Learn how to send confirmation emails with Phalcon and Swift via Gmail
Google is dropping support for browsers they consider obsolete - including IE8 on XP. Craig Buckler discusses the announcement and its implications.
By Matt Mickiewicz,
In this article, Matt Mickiewicz will teach you the 3 Plugins to Make the Most of Gmail.
