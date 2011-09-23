Plugs Are to Elixir What Rack Is to Ruby
By Jesse Herrick,
Jesse Herrick compares Plugs in Elixir to Rack in Ruby. Learn a bit of Elixir and its elegance with middleware and plugs.
By Jesse Herrick,
Jesse Herrick compares Plugs in Elixir to Rack in Ruby. Learn a bit of Elixir and its elegance with middleware and plugs.
By Thomas Punt,
Thomas explores Ecto features, including query composition, joins and associations, SQL fragment injection, explicit casting, and dynamic field access.
By Thomas Punt,
Thomas looks at the basics of querying with Elixir's Ecto library, going through joins, associations, aggregation functions, and so on.
By Thomas Punt,
Thomas introduces Ecto, Elixir's predominant library for working with databases, building a simple database-driven app using Ecto's four main components.
By Benjamin Tan Wei Hao,
Benjamin Tan Wei Hao implements a heat map using Elixir and Phoenix in order to demonstrate how Phoenix compares to Rails 5.
By Nihal Sahu,
Nihal Sahu sits down with well-known Rubyist and creator of the Elixir language, Jose Valim.
By Reza Lavarian,
Reza goes through Elixir, a Laravel addon for front-end asset management. Compilation, minification, optimization, versioning and more - check it out!
By Dhaivat Pandya,
Dhaivat Pandya pens his second installment in a look a the Elixir-based web framework, Phoenix. This post covers forms and helpers.
By Dhaivat Pandya,
Dhaivat Pandya takes an introductory look at Phoenix from a Rails perspective. Phoenix is a web framework written in Elixir on top of Erlang.
By Benjamin Tan Wei Hao,
By Craig Wickesser,
By Craig Wickesser,
One of the sweetest things about Ruby is its elegant syntax and developer friendliness. So how does Erlang fit in? It turns out a brilliant Brazilian name Jose Valim decided to view Erlang through Ruby colored glasses.