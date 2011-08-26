Craig Wickesser is a software engineer who likes to use Ruby, JRuby, Rails, JavaScript, Python, Java and MongoDB. He is also a moderator for RailsCasts, a former writer for InfoQ and a former editor for GroovyMag. You can check Craig's stuff out on his blog.
Craig's articles
Hacks and Monkey Patching with JRuby
By Craig Wickesser,
Put Your Work in a Qu
By Craig Wickesser,
RubySource: Less Used Ruby APIs
By Craig Wickesser,
Less Used Ruby APIs
By Craig Wickesser,
If you've ever developed something using Ruby then you know it's a blast to use. It flows well, reads well and has lots of cool ways to get things done. Beyond the day-to-day APIs you might be used to, there lies a bunch of goodies that are often overlooked or never seen until now!
RubySource: Ruby Colored Glasses: Elixir
By Craig Wickesser,
Ruby Colored Glasses: Elixir
By Craig Wickesser,
One of the sweetest things about Ruby is its elegant syntax and developer friendliness. So how does Erlang fit in? It turns out a brilliant Brazilian name Jose Valim decided to view Erlang through Ruby colored glasses.
RubySource: Ruby Mixins
By Craig Wickesser,
Ruby Mixins
By Craig Wickesser,