Comparing Rails: Exploring WebSockets in Phoenix
Ruby
One of the biggest features in Rails 5 is WebSockets. Seems like this feature has been inspired in part by Phoenix, the Elixir web framework. In this article, we take a look at creating a real-time Twitter stream heatmap using Elixir and Phoenix.
The idea is to hook into the Twitter sample stream and plot tweets on a world map. I will not cover installation instructions, because the official Phoenix guides do a much better job.
This is what we are shooting for:
Setting Up the Phoenix Project
Let’s get started! First create a new Phoenix project:
% mix phoenix.new heetweet && cd heetweet
To make sure that everything was set up correctly, open
http://localhost:4000 in your browser and you should be greeted by the default Phoenix page:
In order to communicate with the Twitter API, we will have to install ExTwitter, a Twitter client library.
We will specify this dependency in
mix.exs, the equivalent of Rails’
Gemfile. Locate the
deps function and add
ExTwitter and
OAuth, which the former relies on:
defmodule Heetweet.Mixfile do
use Mix.Project
# ...
defp deps do
[{:phoenix, "~> 1.1.4"},
{:postgrex, ">= 0.0.0"},
{:phoenix_ecto, "~> 2.0"},
{:phoenix_html, "~> 2.4"},
{:phoenix_live_reload, "~> 1.0", only: :dev},
{:gettext, "~> 0.9"},
{:cowboy, "~> 1.0"},
{:oauth, github: "tim/erlang-oauth"},
{:extwitter, "~> 0.7.1"}]
end
end
Erlang and Elixir can happily interop!
You might have notice that
OAuthis an Erlang library, yet ExTwitter depends on it. Turns out, Elixir and Erlang can interop happily with each other. This means that libraries from both languages can be used in either language.
Next, you will need to tell Phoenix to start the ExTwitter application. An application in Elixir is essentially a self-contained library that can be used by other applications. In fact, many of the dependencies specified in the
deps function are applications.
You might have heard of supervision trees in Elixir/Erlang. Applications can come packaged with their own supervisor trees that can self-heal when something goes wrong.
Take a look at the
applications function specified in the same
mix.exs file:
defmodule Heetweet.Mixfile do
use Mix.Project
# ...
def application do
[mod: {Heetweet, []},
applications:[:phoenix, :phoenix_html, :cowboy, :logger, :gettext,
:phoenix_ecto, :postgrex]]
end
end
We need to add ExTwitter to the
applications list:
def application do
[mod: {Heetweet, []},
applications:[:phoenix, :phoenix_html, :cowboy, :logger, :gettext,
:phoenix_ecto, :postgrex, :extwitter]]
end
Setting Up Twitter
Before we can use ExTwitter, we will need to head to
https://apps.twitter.com/, sign in, and click “Create New App”.
Here’s what I filled in:
- Name: Heetweet
- Description: Heetweet displays tweets on a heat map
- Website: http://www.example.com
Note: You would have to supply your mobile phone number in the profile section under “Mobile”.
Once you have completed these steps, you would have access to this page that contains the consumer key and secret and access token and access token secret:
We will need to add these to
config/config.exs and add these to the bottom of the file:
config :extwitter, :oauth, [
consumer_key: System.get_env("TWITTER_CONSUMER_KEY"),
consumer_secret: System.get_env("TWITTER_CONSUMER_SECRET"),
access_token: System.get_env("TWITTER_ACCESS_TOKEN"),
access_token_secret: System.get_env("TWITTER_ACCESS_SECRET")
]
Of course, you never want to store sensitive credentials in plain text and commit them to source control. Therefore, you will need to specify these in
~/.bashrc or something equivalent (depending on your shell):
export TWITTER_CONSUMER_KEY="xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx"
export TWITTER_CONSUMER_SECRET="xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx"
export TWITTER_ACCESS_TOKEN="xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx"
export TWITTER_ACCESS_SECRET="xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx"
Once done, make sure you either open a new terminal window or manually run
source ~/.bashrc (or equivalent depending on your shell).
Taking Phoenix for a Spin
Let’s make sure we got everything set up correctly. We will open the Elixir REPL (read-eval-print-loop) and have it load our Phoenix application like so:
% iex -S mix phoenix.server
Let’s check that we configured ExTwitter correctly by running a query that is guaranteed to get results:
iex> ExTwitter.search("bieber", [count: 5]) \
|> Enum.map(fn(tweet) -> tweet.text end) \
|> Enum.join("\n---\n") \
|> IO.puts
Note: If you are copy pasting the above snippet, do it line by line instead of the entire chunk.
Let’s walk through what this code does. The first line searches for “bieber” with a limit of five results. The results come back in a list of
ExTwitter.Model.Tweets. Since we are only interested in the content of the tweet, we run the
Enum.map function to extract the
text of each tweet. Each tweet is represented internally like so:
%ExTwitter.Model.Tweet{id: 724195286688645120,
lang: "en",
user: %ExTwitter.Model.User{contributors_enabled: false,
id: 714513423896342530,
screen_name: "asloveme4", lang: "pl", name: "ohai",
url: "https://t.co/A8YqMw5YPh",
description: "@justinbieber So take my hand and walk with me,\n Show me what to be,\n I need you to set me free",
profile_image_url: "http://pbs.twimg.com/profile_images/722497035136413696/4xAxtZvN_normal.jpg",
statuses_count: 1186, friends_count: 177, favourites_count: 80,
show_all_inline_media: nil, utc_offset: nil, followers_count: 93,
profile_banner_url: "https://pbs.twimg.com/profile_banners/714513423896342530/1460233025",
default_profile_image: false, following: false, location: "Poland",
protected: false,
profile_background_image_url_https: "https://abs.twimg.com/images/themes/theme1/bg.png",
quoted_status: nil,
text: "RT @hot_or_not_pll: #43 Justin Bieber\nRT- hot 🔥🔥\nFav- not 👎👎 https://t.co/3IpoxYL6qZ",
entities: %{hashtags: [],
media: [%{display_url: "pic.twitter.com/3IpoxYL6qZ",
expanded_url: "http://twitter.com/hot_or_not_pll/status/723558996532187137/photo/1",
user_mentions: [%{id: 723238093705367552, id_str: "723238093705367552",
, favorite_count: 28, favorited: false, geo: nil}
Notice that the
Tweet model has a corresponding
%ExTwitter.Model.User model. That will be useful for us when trying to determine the user’s country.
Setting Up the Map
We will be using the Leaflet, a Javascript library that let’s us have interactive maps. Open
web/templates/layout/app.html.eex. We are going to clear out most of the HTML and add the CSS and Javascript needed for Leaflet. Here’s the result:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
<meta name="description" content="">
<meta name="author" content="">
<title>Hello Heetweet!</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="<%= static_path(@conn, "/css/app.css") %>">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="http://cdn.leafletjs.com/leaflet/v0.7.7/leaflet.css" />
</head>
<body>
<%= render @view_module, @view_template, assigns %>
<script src="<%= static_path(@conn, "/js/app.js") %>"></script>
</body>
</html>
Setting Up the Heatmap Library
Thankfully, Leaflet comes with a handy heatmap library appropriately called Leaflet.heat.
I simply downloaded the library and placed the file into
web/static/vendor.
WebSockets
Let’s get to the WebSocket goodness! First, we need to enable the client-side part of WebSockets in Phoenix. Open
app.js, and uncomment the following line:
import socket from "./socket"
Now head to
web/static/js/socket.js. Navigate to the bottom of the file:
let channel = socket.channel("tweets:lobby", {})
channel.join()
.receive("ok", resp => { console.log("Joined successfully", resp) })
.receive("error", resp => { console.log("Unable to join", resp) })
We basically specify that we want the socket to connect to the “tweets:lobby” topic via a channel. For now, we will leave the
console.logs intact.
Setting Up the Channels Backend
Let’s create a Phoenix channel. Phoenix comes with a handy generator just for that:
% mix phoenix.gen.channel Room tweets
* creating web/channels/room_channel.ex
* creating test/channels/room_channel_test.exs
Add the channel to your `web/channels/user_socket.ex` handler, for example:
channel "tweets:lobby", Heetweet.RoomChannel
Let’s follow the advice of the generator and add the channel to
user_socket.ex:
defmodule Heetweet.UserSocket do
use Phoenix.Socket
channel "tweets:lobby", Heetweet.RoomChannel
# ...
end
When you head to your Phoenix app, you should be able to see
Joined successfully Object {}
in the browser console. If you have reached this stage, you have successfully wired up WebSockets in Phoenix. Now on to the fun stuff!
Wiring Everything Together
Now that the browser can successfully connect to the backend, what next? Well, we need to signal to our backend that it can start sending us data. To do that, we push
start_stream into the channel:
channel.join()
.receive("ok", resp => {
console.log("Joined successfully", resp)
channel.push("start_stream", {}) // <---
})
.receive("error", resp => { console.log("Unable to join", resp) })
We then need to handle the
start_stream message in the backend. Head to
web/channels/room_channel.ex. Recall that we have previously created this using the
mix phoenix.channel generator. Here is the function where all the magic happens:
defmodule Heetweet.RoomChannel do
use Heetweet.Web, :channel
# ...
def handle_in("start_stream", payload, socket) do
stream = ExTwitter.stream_filter(locations: ['-180,-90,180,90'])
|> Stream.map(fn x -> x.coordinates end)
# Twitter gives us coordinates in reverse order (long first, then lat)
for %{coordinates: [lng, lat]} <- stream do
push socket, "new_tweet", %{lat: lat, lng: lng}
end
{:reply, {:ok, payload}, socket}
end
# ...
end
We are doing quite a bit here, so let’s unpack things a bit.
First, we have to get a stream of tweets that contain coordinates. We want tweets that span the entire planet, and the ExTwitter library has a function for that:
ExTwitter.stream_filter(locations: ['-180,-90,180,90'])
Here’s an Elixir tidbit: The above function returns a stream. In Ruby, that’s similar to a lazy enumerable. It doesn’t emit any values until we explicitly request for it. In fact, we can chain other stream operations to manipulate each emitted value, and it still will not return any value. Therefore, this is how we produce a stream of coordinates from the tweets:
stream = ExTwitter.stream_filter(locations: ['-180,-90,180,90'])
|> Stream.map(fn x -> x.coordinates end)
Finally, we can iterate through the (potentially infinite) stream of coordinates with a
for comprehension. While the
for comprehension here looks like a normal
for loop, there’s more than meets the eye. The Elixir
for comprehension helpfully discards values that are null. This is extremely useful since some tweets do not have coordinates attached. Within the body of the
for comprehension we can push out the coordinates to the connected socket:
for %{coordinates: [lng, lat]} <- stream do
push socket, "new_tweet", %{lat: lat, lng: lng}
end
Now back to the client side. Open
web/static/js/socket.js. We first set up the map and add an empty heat map layer for now:
var tiles = L.tileLayer('http://{s}.tile.osm.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png', {
attribution: '© <a href="http://osm.org/copyright">OpenStreetMap</a> contributors',
}).addTo(map);
var heat = L.heatLayer([]).addTo(map);
Next, we need to handle
new_tweet and its payload (the coordinates):
channel.on("new_tweet", payload => {
// artificially add more points to get the heatmap effect
for (var i = 0; i < 100; i++) {
heat.addLatLng([payload.lat, payload.lng])
}
})
Notice that we have a loop that adds coordinates to the heatmap layer a hundred times for a given coordinate. The reason for that is that I’m too lazy for the nice heatmap effect to appear and in the interests of instant gratification I decided to speed things up a little.
That’s it! Here’s Heetweet in its full glory:
Summary
I hope you enjoyed this article and more importantly, learned something new! I encourage you to give Phoenix a try, especially if you have been itching to experiment with WebSockets.
Benjamin is a Software Engineer at EasyMile, Singapore where he spends most of his time wrangling data pipelines and automating all the things. He is the author of The Little Elixir and OTP Guidebook and Mastering Ruby Closures Book. Deathly afraid of being irrelevant, is always trying to catch up on his ever-growing reading list. He blogs, codes and tweets.
