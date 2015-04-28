Setting Up a Modern PHP Development Environment with Docker
There are so many ways to set up your PHP development environment, but using Docker is the current best practice. Let's walk through how to do it properly.
By Michael Wanyoike,
Michael Wanyoike shows how to quickly set up a Linux VM on Windows Home running Docker Engine with the help of Docker Machine.
By Ralph Mason,
Grab SitePoint's free Docker cheat sheet, which gathers all the commands you’re most likely to need in your Docker workflow.
By Lucero del Alba,
Lucero explains the concept of software containers and how Docker helps solve many of the issues relating to software delivery and app deployment.
By Parham Doustdar,
Parham dives into Vagga - a lightweight alternative to Docker useful for containerized development environments - and builds a PHP environment!
By Younes Rafie,
Docker Explained! Younes goes through the process of building a sample Laravel + MySQL app powered by two docker containers - check it out!
By Aleksander Koko,
The second article in a series on Docker for WordPress Developers, Aleksander Koko shows us how to manually build Docker containers for WordPress.