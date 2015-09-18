How to Use JSON Data Fields in MySQL Databases
By Craig Buckler,
MySQL 5.7+ InnoDB databases and PostgreSQL 9.2+ support JSON document types in a single field. We explore the MySQL 8.0 JSON implementation in more detail.
By Dhanraj Acharya,
Dhanraj Acharya covers database options in React Native and walks through an example app using models, schema, actions, and reactive components in WatermelonDB.
By Can Abacıgil,
Importing a large amount of data into Redshift is easy using the COPY command. To demonstrate this, we’ll import a publicly available dataset.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig Buckler shows you how to use RestDB to create a simple CMS.
By Kirill Zhirnov,
Kirill demonstrates a practical example of optimizing a website's MySQL queries - check it out, it might come in handy in your optimization gigs!
By Ben Dickson,
Ben Dickson covers what you need to know about SQL injection and how to protect your site against it.
By Jatin Shridhar,
Jatin Shridar introduces PouchDB, an in-browser NoSQL, document database. Learn how to store your app data locally and later sync it with a server-side DB.
By Wern Ancheta,
Horizon is a scalable backend perfect for JavaScript and cross-platform mobile apps, in this tutorial Wern Ancheta creates a multiplayer game to show why.
By Thomas Punt,
Thomas explores Ecto features, including query composition, joins and associations, SQL fragment injection, explicit casting, and dynamic field access.
By Thomas Punt,
Thomas looks at the basics of querying with Elixir's Ecto library, going through joins, associations, aggregation functions, and so on.
By Thomas Punt,
Thomas introduces Ecto, Elixir's predominant library for working with databases, building a simple database-driven app using Ecto's four main components.
By Deivi Taka,
Most apps will need to store data at some point. In this tutorial, Deivi Taka looks at managing data in iOS with SQLite, an easy and light storage option.
By Valdio Veliu,
Valdio Veliu looks at Realm.io, a promising replacement for storing app data that promises to streamline, speed up and simplify your development process.
By Narayan Prusty,
Narayan Prusty looks at the plugins and APIs available for storing local data in a Cordova App and creates an application to demonstrate.
By Thomas Greco,
Thomas Greco looks at the recent changes to Firebase and wonders if it's new offline support now makes it an ideal mobile data store.