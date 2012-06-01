10 Client-side Storage Options and When to Use Them
By Craig Buckler,
Sometimes you want to store data in the browser and not send it to a server. Learn 10 ways to do so, their pros, cons, limits, and use cases.
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward looks at the effect blockchain can have on one of the more fundamental parts of the traditional computing space, data storage — covering BigchainDB and other blockchain-based databases.
By Chris Ward,
With Facebook shutting their Parse service, Chris Ward looks at how to migrate your iOS and Android apps from the hosted service.
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta looks at using LokiJS with Cordova based apps for fast and light data storage.
By Jay Raj,
Jay Raj looks at using PouchDB and the Ionic framework to synchronize local app data with remote central databases.
By Abbas Suterwala,
By Maurice Cherry,